Dell P2815Q 28-Inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Viewing Angles And Uniformity
By using TN panels, Dell and its competitors are pushing 4K resolution into an affordable price range. Poor off-axis image quality is the most significant trade-off. When viewed head-on, TN technology looks fine. But at 45-degree vertical and horizontal positions, the picture degrades quite a bit. To the sides, an obvious red cast comes into play, while from above or below, detail is almost completely wiped out.
Screen Uniformity: Luminance
Our sample returned some of the best results we’ve seen in the black field uniformity test. There is no visible light whatsoever. Instead, you get a smooth continuous tone across the screen. We’ve reviewed a few monitors with uniformity compensation look-up tables that couldn’t do better.
Here’s the white field measurement:
Although this is a good result, it’s rare that any display's uniformity is lower in the white field test. It’s only a nit-pick, however. We still couldn’t see any hotspots on our sample.
Screen Uniformity: Color
Color uniformity is quite low as well. It was a weak point of TN-based monitors in the past, though the newest panels post more impressive results. Aside from the viewing angle issue, there’s no reason not to consider TN if it meets your other needs.
Pixel Response And Input Lag
We tested the P2815Q at 1920x1080 in order to match the other monitors’ 60Hz refresh rates. At 30Hz, you can expect a result closer to 25 milliseconds. Either way, it slightly bests Asus' effort, which uses the same Chi Mei panel.
The lag results were something of a surprise.
This measurement is more what we’d expect from an HDTV, not a computer monitor. Remember, we’re testing at 60Hz here. Using the P2815Q in its 3840x2160 at 30Hz mode produces so much lag we can see it by just moving the mouse cursor in Windows. Playing Watch Dogs at native resolution is pretty much impossible with a GeForce GTX 780 graphics board. Based solely on the input lag result, we cannot recommend the P2815Q for any kind of motion-oriented gaming.
So instead of buying a $430 monitor, you suggest people to buy a $2000+ TV. This is beyond stupid...
No I don't. I can always choose not to use the tech until they get it right, and if they never do, eh.. oh well!
High input lag makes this a particularly poor choice. Input lag impacts every task, not just gaming. Forget it.
Gamers are really in an "interesting" place this year. You can't get a video card to drive UHD even with the newest chips, and buying a monitor is a minefield. Sure, you can do SLI to get to UHD, that'll get you most of the way there... except certain games (AC), and immediately after any game's release (Titanfall), and sometimes you'll need lower settings to accommodate VRAM issues (Evil Within). This of course bodes poorly for games to be released in the upcoming year if you're buying now. It's the wait for proper support that's really disappointing (usually good support, but look at Titanfall and CoD Ghosts as long waits).
On the monitor side, you can go to 1440p, and watch as your tech is outdated quickly (as 4K/UHD gets its act together...maybe) - and be permanently stuck with a resolution that doesn't scale 1:1 with 1080p (again, hope you're running good GPUs). In all monitor tech, you can get low response times, or great colors, or take a risk on a foreign vendor's product that MIGHT be tricked into doing both but will still have some blur/ghosting. You can get Variable Refresh tech that'll work with one brand of GPU but not the other. Lightboost/ULMB or 3D support is up for consideration, but can't be used with AS/GSync.
I can't help but think it's all a gigantic mess right now.
-------
I wouldn't be caught dead with this useless monitor in the article. Either go for
- Quality UHD monitor: Dell IPS 32 inch quality, UP3214Q. 1400 usd isch.
- Cheap UHD but not junk: Asus 287 for 28-590 Samsung performance but with a much better stand. If wallmounting get the Samsung and save some cash. 500 usd isch.
- Quality Gaming: Asus 1440p 144Hz super gamer monitor. 1200 usd ish.
- Desktop real estate and best overall choice: Samsung UE50HU6900 for 8ms B2B UHD@60Hz over HDMi 2.0(Require 970/980). 750 usd isch.
I'd pick the TV.
Unless all you do with your PC is watch movies, not scaling 1:1 with 1080p is usually a "don't-care" item - people who are bothered by that would not buy into those sort of resolutions in the first place.
If my eyesight were perfect, I might be able to make use of 4K at 32" (or perhaps a little smaller), but the way mine is, 39" rocks!
What in the world are you talking about? The majority of households have only recently been running 1080p monitors (within the past few years), and the majority of gamers game on 1080p according to many gaming site polls, not QHD. It will be years before 1440p gets to be mainstream in households. They are still considered a luxury buy in the PC market and will be for some time. Further, when 1080p monitors were out after a couple of years, prices dropped sharply. That has not happened with QHD monitors outside of the cheap Korean Apple rejects.
It's going to be several years before I feel the need or even want to plunk down cash for not only a decent 4K monitor when they actually come out and are reasonably affordable (<$800US) but the GPU(s) to power it at decent frame rate numbers.
Your American pricing ("price convertion") for UHD TV is wrong. The cheapest Samsung 50" 4k is around $1300USD. 2nd tier brand 50" 4k is around $1000USD. They are definitely not as cheap as you think.
About eight years ago, 1080p and 1200p were both available around $300 but today, 1080p is down to $100-150 while 1200p is still $300-500.
4k will be the next major mainstream resolution about five years from now.