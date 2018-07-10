Dell S2719DM 27" QHD HDR Monitor Review: Style Meets Performance

Features & Specifications
Wouldn’t it be nice to have a monitor that looks great and performs well at the same time? Dell has answered the call with the S2719DM.
The Dell S2718DM impresses when it comes to HDR. While it won’t post the impressive numbers of its pro-level stablemate, the UP2718Q, it's about a fifth of the cost at $350. The best HDR comes from full-array backlights, but among edge-array monitors the S2718DM is one of the most accurate. It gives up a little peak color saturation and doesn’t have full Ultra HD resolution, but at this price point, there are few screens that are better. On top of that, it goes above and beyond in the style category.
You may notice our “sRGB+” notation in the specs. Dell claims 85% DCI-P3 coverage for the S2719DM, but our tests reveal it’s closer to 75%. So, it goes beyond sRGB but doesn’t quite get to DCI. And you’ll only see that extra color with HDR content.
And before you say, “it’s only Quad HD,” note the monitor accepts a 3840x2160 signal from a Blu-ray player and down-rezzes without artifacts or other issues. It won’t quite show you all the pixels or colors from your favorite games or Ultra HD movies, but it goes beyond a typical sRGB/SDR display.
With a max refresh rate of 60Hz, this monitor won’t be on most gamers’ wish lists. But its specs make it ideal for desktop movie-watching and appropriate for color-critical work in sRGB formats.
Specifications
|Brand & Model
|Dell S2719DM
|Panel Type & Backlight
|IPS / W-LED, edge arrayHDR10, HDR400
|Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
|27" / 16:9
|Max Resolution & Refresh
|2560x1440 @ 60HzDensity - 109ppi
|Native Color Depth & Gamut
|8-bit / sRGB+
|Response Time (GTG)
|5ms
|Brightness
|SDR - 400 nitsHDR - 500 nits
|Contrast
|SDR - 1000:1HDR - 2000:1
|Speakers
|✗
|Video Inputs
|2 x HDMI 2.0a
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone output
|USB
|✗
|Power Consumption
|22.5w, brightness @ 200 nits
|Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base
|24 x 17.7 x 6.2"610 x 450 x 157mm
|Panel Thickness
|1.1" / 29mm
|Bezel Width
|.28" / 7mm
|Weight
|9.9lbs / 4.5kg
|Warranty
|Three years
Product 360
The S2719DM ships fully assembled and comes with an HDMI cable. The power supply is external and housed in a tiny brick styled like something you’d see packaged with a laptop.
The S2719DM looks very much like a small iMac. The base and upright are all-metal, made from solid aluminum with a satin finish. They are permanently attached to the panel, which shares the same finish on its plastic backing. A hole in the upright makes cable management easy.
A nice stiff hinge provides 15 degrees back tilt and 5 degrees forward. There are no other adjustments available.
The device doesn't offer VESA mount options, so if you have ergonomic needs outside the norm, you might want to check this monitor out in person before committing
A Corning Iris Glass light-guide plate ensures a slim design. The thickest point is just a little over one inch, which is about half the typical depth of an LCD computer monitor. An almost-invisible grill along the top edge exhausts heat, which is minimal
The Corning Iris Glass light-guide plate also adds clarity by making the TFT air-gap nearly non-existent. The image is extremely sharp and contrasted thanks to this optical feature.
The bezel creates a 7mm frame around the picture that's so small you can't even see it when the monitor is off. Controls consist of tiny buttons that face down. The power key has a small white LED inside that glows just brightly enough without being obtrusive.
