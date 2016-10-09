Dell UP3017 30-inch 16:10 Professional Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
Dell lists the UP3017’s panel type as IPS but you'd almost think you’re looking at an AHVA screen in these photos. A tight air gap between the anti-glare and TFT layers helps maintain light levels up to 45° off-axis. The falloff isn’t too large and color shift goes slightly blue. In the vertical plane, gamma holds up well, while output drops by over half and the color becomes reddish.
Screen Uniformity
Every monitor we review with a uniformity compensation feature provides a different experience. Generally though, the improvement in image quality doesn’t seem great enough to warrant the inevitable hit to output and contrast. The UP3017 seems to do its thing mainly in the higher brightness steps. You can see that the black field result shows little difference between the on and off states. Our sample had hotspots in the upper-right and lower-left zones.
White field uniformity is quite good without compensation and superb with. Our C6 colorimeter saw a little extra output along the bottom of the screen, but our eyes did not. Color uniformity is also a wash with great numbers regardless. Don’t forget that the compensation is not available in the Color Space modes, which is where the UP3017 is most likely to be used. We had to run these tests using the Standard preset.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
While response and lag results won’t be of high importance to users shopping for a proofing monitor, it’s nice to know you can still blow off steam at the end of a long editing session by playing your favorite shooter. The UP3017 is at the slower end of the group, with speeds about equal to many business-class IPS screens. In fps titles, picture quality is fantastic, but once the action ramps up, there is some latency and motion blur to deal with. Casual games will play just fine.
I've seen loads of PC monitor tests, I've never seen a TV as PC Monitor test.
In 2009, I did first see a friend using a wall mounted TV as second monitor for his laptop.
TVs being cheaper, smarter and prettier than PC monitors, I've made the step to a 42" 3D capable Philips TV a few years ago.
I've never looked back !
Now with reasonnably priced 4K and even better looks, TVs might be even more attractive. Don't you think ?
Regards,
Claude
Resolution is another thing, only the popular resolutions are available for TVs which is 1080p and the 4K, nothing in between.
Next, they don't have adaptive sync.
If you ask me though, I will have to wait for any monitor with a 120 Hz and 4K interface
Recently Dell had a 25% off sale. I'm sure it will come around again.
And where's the @#(^%&*$ OLED monitor they showed way back at CES? Last I heard, it was supposed to come out in August. Did the release get pushed back again?
Not like I was going to buy one, but I want an OLED monitor, so they'd better start coming out.
It's actually a decent price if you take a look at pcpartpicker's listings. They don't list every monitor for sure but yes, $1000 for a 30" ips panel at 16:10/2560x1600. Others from nec and hp range from $1200-2000.
There are cheaper 32" 4k monitors like the BenQ BL3201PH but it's not really a professional monitor either. The colors aren't said to be the best, it's stuck with the srgb color space (no adobe options), contrast isn't the best. If doing basic tasks or cad work it's probably fine, for those doing design which will go to print, not so much. Features cost money and could be worth it if someone needs them. If not needed then it's overkill and ends up costing more.
If all someone wants is a giant tn panel they're out there for less money. Dell's done pretty well for themselves with the ultrasharp's for the most part.
When making the jump to 2560x1440 with a 27" Dell three years ago I was missing that extra height, but the increased resolution and screen real estate more than made up for it. Honestly I am surprised panel makers are still making this aspect ratio since the manufacturing economy of scale favors 16:9 panels both for PC monitors and obviously for TVs. Considering Dell has had 30" 2560x1600 monitors for years and the fact that they are still over $1,000 proves it.