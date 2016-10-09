Dell UP3017 30-inch 16:10 Professional Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Dell lists the UP3017’s panel type as IPS but you'd almost think you’re looking at an AHVA screen in these photos. A tight air gap between the anti-glare and TFT layers helps maintain light levels up to 45° off-axis. The falloff isn’t too large and color shift goes slightly blue. In the vertical plane, gamma holds up well, while output drops by over half and the color becomes reddish.

Screen Uniformity

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Every monitor we review with a uniformity compensation feature provides a different experience. Generally though, the improvement in image quality doesn’t seem great enough to warrant the inevitable hit to output and contrast. The UP3017 seems to do its thing mainly in the higher brightness steps. You can see that the black field result shows little difference between the on and off states. Our sample had hotspots in the upper-right and lower-left zones.

White field uniformity is quite good without compensation and superb with. Our C6 colorimeter saw a little extra output along the bottom of the screen, but our eyes did not. Color uniformity is also a wash with great numbers regardless. Don’t forget that the compensation is not available in the Color Space modes, which is where the UP3017 is most likely to be used. We had to run these tests using the Standard preset.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

While response and lag results won’t be of high importance to users shopping for a proofing monitor, it’s nice to know you can still blow off steam at the end of a long editing session by playing your favorite shooter. The UP3017 is at the slower end of the group, with speeds about equal to many business-class IPS screens. In fps titles, picture quality is fantastic, but once the action ramps up, there is some latency and motion blur to deal with. Casual games will play just fine.