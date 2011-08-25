Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9, Low Detail
First, we’ll start with the DirectX 9 code path to see how lower-priced graphics cards handle Deus Ex: Human Revolution. We’re leaving shadows on the Normal setting, as this provides much better graphic fidelity than if they were turned off:
There’s a lot of good news here, as the game is very forgiving when it comes to graphics hardware. At 1280x720, all of the cards we tested are capable of at least 29 frames per second (FPS), minimum, except for the Radeon HD 6450. At 1680x1050 only the Radeon HD 5570 and GeForce GT are additionally left behind. At 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 6570, Radeon HD 5770, and GeForce GTX 550 Ti are still capable of minimum frame rates in excess of 30 FPS.
Anywho, I didn't play the first two am I missing anything if I wanted to pick this up?
Interesting to read the dual core HT chips outperformed real cores. Can we look forward to the 2600's HT being utilized in games before the next generation of CPUs comes out?
11 years later, i praise again the great graphics.. but this time they havent cought me off-guard!
HT isn't the reason dual core SB CPU's beat 6 core thubans. SB is a better architecture. Hurry up Bulldozer!
i want the CPU benchmarks at 1080p with highest settings.
benches at 1024x768 are irrelevant. the gamer of today is atleast 1680, preferable 1080.
so please add to the benches. also, this would show the real impact of CPU on FPS.