Can You Get Flash Without Adobe? Meet DivX Plus Web Player

DivX Plus Web Player: How It Works
The HiQ browser plug-in is the component of the DivX Plus Web Player that enables playback of Flash-encoded video. Together, they claim to offer improved performance, battery life, and quality thanks to what the company considers a more robust video engine.
However, many Web sites still require you to have Flash installed for HiQ to function properly. For that reason, DivX isn't necessarily providing a Flash substitute. It's more like a companion and alternative rolled into to. Whenever you visit a Flash-enabled Web site supported by DivX, you see a separate playback bar, as in the image above.
On its forum, DivX writes, "Think of HiQ as coming in and swapping out Flash video for DivX." However, this isn't completely accurate. We used a custom server script to detect the content requested by the browser. We found that DivX uses the same video session ID to request the same Flash file as Adobe's Flash Player. So, it's actually better to think about this as two separate video players like Windows Media Player and VLC. DivX is simply playing the same video file on a different video player.
Requested by Adobe Flash Player: http://v24.lscache3.c.youtube.com/videoplayback?sparams=id%2Cexpire%2Cip%2Cipbits%2Citag%2Cratebypass%2Coc%3AU0hPRldRVV9FSkNOOV9PS1lD&fexp=904410&itag=22&ipbits=0&signature=C67EFAEFD84F4B43029D4C053DCD958BE12C93C2.A5B74AA09069EDE6A4C53087BBEF6E4A4739C472&sver=3&ratebypass=yes&expire=1301767200&key=yt1&ip=0.0.0.0&id=d6ec8ce3f6bdb7aa&begin=4673
Requested by DivX HiQ: http://v24.lscache3.c.youtube.com:80/videoplayback?sparams=id%2Cexpire%2Cip%2Cipbits%2Citag%2Cratebypass%2Coc%3AU0hPRldRVV9FSkNOOV9PS1lD&fexp=904410&itag=22&ipbits=0&signature=C67EFAEFD84F4B43029D4C053DCD958BE12C93C2.A5B74AA09069EDE6A4C53087BBEF6E4A4739C472&sver=3&ratebypass=yes&expire=1301767200&key=yt1&ip=0.0.0.0&id=d6ec8ce3f6bdb7aa
Currently, there’s no way to load directly into the DivX player. You must first load the content into Adobe's Flash Player before DivX HiQ can detect it. That's why the DivX browser bar appears after Adobe's Flash Player is loaded.
can it be programmable, you can make animations, games, applications with divx player?
or does the text admit that flash is only about video? so adobe is pushing a whole software just to play video on browsers?
to the dear writer of this report, please understand that tom´s hardware is a long standing website, and it conquered the credibility of millions of people around the world, so be more carefull next time you wanna write a sensationalist title to bring people to your text.
flash does a lot more than playing video. and there´s no such thing as "flash video"... video is VIDEO, no matter played by flash, html5, "bleep-blam-bloom technology", whatever else.
and the day you have so many calculations and big chunks of scenery, characters, audio, and server liasons, you´ll have an impact in the system, no matter if its flash, html5, or anyother app.
magic doesnt happen out of flash. data weights anyway it comes, and theres no guarantee that producers are the best for their jobs, by working with optimizations in many levels of production.
simply theres no guarantee at all, so expect a heavy ugly bad optimized html5 applications in the future, that will impact on browser´s performance anytime sooner or later.
adobe may suck, but divx isn't much better as far as openness goes.
