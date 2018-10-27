Nvidia's DLSS Technology Analyzed: It All Starts With Upscaling

DLSS Performance, Tested
As we already know, DLSS is much faster than TAA at any given resolution. After successfully running Nvidia's DLSS demos without anti-aliasing, we collected performance results with every configuration possible. At least for now, DLSS is limited to 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160. And the demos are quite inflexible (especially Final Fantasy XV, which is locked at 4K).
Most surprising is that 4K with DLSS enabled runs faster than 4K without any anti-aliasing. The fact of the matter is that performance improves before any post-processing is applied, and the only way that happens is through a simplification of the render or a loss of resolution. Nvidia already claims that "...Turing GPUs use half the samples for rendering and use AI to fill in [the missing] information."
Notice that there is very little difference in GDDR6 usage between the runs with and without DLSS at 4K. We certainly weren't expecting that. Processor and main memory utilization don't change much either.
I come here on my phone and my pc never have this problem. I use chrome what browser does that
Now, if I could just remember where I read that...
Anyway, thanks. Good article!
If you read the article, DLSS @ 4k is actually faster than no AA @ 4k.
Depending on monitor size, response time, and framerate. Monitors with worse response times will have some motion blurring that helps obscure artifacts. And, for any monitor, running at 144 Hz would blur away more of the artifacts than at 45 or 60 Hz.
The way I see it, DLSS does the opposite of what truly matters in 4K after you actually get used to it and its pains, and I would not find it usable outside of really fast paced games where you don't take the time to appreciate the vistas. Those are also the games that aren't usually as demanding in 4K anyway, nor require 4K in the first place.
This technology is much more useful for low resolutions, where aliasing is the far larger problem, and the textures, where rendered natively, don't deliver the same "wow" effect you expect from 4K anyway, thus turning them down a notch is far less noticeable.