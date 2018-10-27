Nvidia's DLSS Technology Analyzed: It All Starts With Upscaling

DLSS Performance, Tested

As we already know, DLSS is much faster than TAA at any given resolution. After successfully running Nvidia's DLSS demos without anti-aliasing, we collected performance results with every configuration possible. At least for now, DLSS is limited to 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160. And the demos are quite inflexible (especially Final Fantasy XV, which is locked at 4K).

Most surprising is that 4K with DLSS enabled runs faster than 4K without any anti-aliasing. The fact of the matter is that performance improves before any post-processing is applied, and the only way that happens is through a simplification of the render or a loss of resolution. Nvidia already claims that "...Turing GPUs use half the samples for rendering and use AI to fill in [the missing] information."

Notice that there is very little difference in GDDR6 usage between the runs with and without DLSS at 4K. We certainly weren't expecting that. Processor and main memory utilization don't change much either.



