Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Despite a small bulk cap, the EPF500AWT's hold-up time easily exceeds 17ms, satisfying the ATX spec. The power-good signal also lasts more than 16ms, and it's accurate, dropping before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush current is quite high, given the PSU's moderate capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EPF500AWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.323A 1.973A 1.963A 0.976A 49.776 86.006% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 37.07°C 0.930 12.140V 5.066V 3.358V 5.109V 57.875 41.44°C 115.05V 2 5.679A 2.958A 2.952A 1.177A 99.758 90.413% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 38.46°C 0.963 12.135V 5.059V 3.348V 5.094V 110.336 43.09°C 115.04V 3 9.384A 3.465A 3.470A 1.376A 149.914 91.522% 580 RPM 20.8 dB(A) 39.29°C 0.972 12.130V 5.052V 3.340V 5.080V 163.801 44.16°C 115.04V 4 13.081A 3.963A 3.959A 1.576A 199.768 91.853% 600 RPM 21.4 dB(A) 39.20°C 0.973 12.124V 5.045V 3.333V 5.066V 217.487 44.62°C 115.04V 5 16.445A 4.970A 4.964A 1.781A 249.787 91.768% 720 RPM 24.5 dB(A) 39.58°C 0.976 12.118V 5.034V 3.322V 5.051V 272.194 45.44°C 115.06V 6 19.806A 5.971A 5.975A 1.985A 299.700 91.446% 920 RPM 31.7 dB(A) 40.27°C 0.981 12.113V 5.024V 3.313V 5.036V 327.734 46.44°C 115.05V 7 23.178A 6.981A 6.990A 2.191A 349.729 91.042% 930 RPM 32.1 dB(A) 41.48°C 0.985 12.107V 5.017V 3.303V 5.021V 384.142 48.22°C 115.07V 8 26.542A 7.991A 8.013A 2.396A 399.654 89.748% 940 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 41.99°C 0.990 12.104V 5.007V 3.293V 5.005V 445.307 50.47°C 115.07V 9 30.346A 8.502A 8.558A 2.402A 449.682 89.381% 940 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 42.92°C 0.992 12.097V 4.999V 3.282V 4.995V 503.106 53.08°C 115.08V 10 34.101A 9.028A 9.064A 2.504A 499.564 88.876% 940 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 43.77°C 0.994 12.092V 4.989V 3.276V 4.984V 562.091 54.59°C 115.08V 11 38.249A 9.038A 9.080A 2.512A 549.573 88.290% 940 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 44.78°C 0.995 12.088V 4.983V 3.269V 4.976V 622.462 59.10°C 115.08V CL1 0.099A 12.011A 12.003A 0.005A 101.674 86.913% 940 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 43.57°C 0.966 12.139V 5.038V 3.327V 5.107V 116.984 50.52°C 115.08V CL2 40.958A 1.003A 1.001A 1.003A 508.577 89.619% 940 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 44.27°C 0.994 12.090V 5.012V 3.301V 5.048V 567.489 57.19°C 115.08V

Load regulation at +12V is tight, and it's merely satisfactory on the other rails. The fan's noise remains at low levels, even when we push the PSU to its limits (and above them). Enermax's fan does a fine job, given the large temperature deltas that our equipment recorded.

As for efficiency, the EPF500AWT clears our 20% load test easily. It also comes close to the 80 PLUS Platinum certification's requirements in the 50% and 100% load tests. After all, 80 PLUS tests at a very low ambient, so it's natural to see worse results when we test at more realistic temperatures.