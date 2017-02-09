Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 28.2A (188%) 3.3V: 26.15A (174.3%) 5VSB: >4.1A (>164%) OPP >750W (>150%) OTP ✗ SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering points on the minor rails are quite high, while OPP is set sky-high. The PSU might survive a 750W load under normal ambient temperatures, but it probably won't be so lucky under high operating temperatures for a prolonged period. OPP should typically be less than 130% of the PSU's max-rated capacity.

We heated up the secondary side, and at up to 130°C there was no sign of OTP. In other words, the specs are correct and this protection feature isn't supported. That's a great shame in light of Enermax's premium price. At least the other protections are properly implemented and the power-good signal is accurate.