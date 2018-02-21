Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the EDT1250EWT's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

This is a highly efficient PSU under both normal and light loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the EDT1250EWT's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.217A 0.490A 0.484A 0.195A 19.679 68.013% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.822 12.010V 5.064V 3.295V 5.059V 28.934 115.10V 2 2.458A 0.979A 1.000A 0.396A 39.769 80.212% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.909 12.009V 5.062V 3.294V 5.054V 49.580 115.10V 3 3.698A 1.476A 1.513A 5.051A 59.842 85.095% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.938 12.008V 5.062V 3.294V 5.051V 70.324 115.10V 4 4.932A 1.973A 2.001A 0.790A 79.780 87.753% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.955 12.006V 5.062V 3.294V 5.048V 90.914 115.10V

With only 20W load, this PSU's efficiency is below 70%. In the next three tests, however, it passes the 80% mark. Moreover, through all of these tests, the EDT1250EWT operates passively.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.510 74.128% 0.067 5.015V 0.688 115.04V 2 0.252A 1.262 80.331% 0.146 5.013V 1.571 115.04V 3 0.542A 2.716 81.586% 0.270 5.008V 3.329 115.04V 4 1.002A 5.010 81.503% 0.389 4.999V 6.147 115.05V 5 1.502A 7.493 81.313% 0.456 4.990V 9.215 115.05V 6 3.001A 14.892 80.944% 0.529 4.962V 18.398 115.05V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient. CWT pays a lot of attention to its design, using modern circuits that facilitate great results.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.011V 5.062V 3.296V 5.061V 9.057 0.514 115.1V Standby 0.051 0.005 115.1V

Vampire power is low in both cases.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Enermax's semi-passive mode lasts a long time, up to around 690W load. The fan starts to spin at very low RPMs, and its speed increases slowly. As a result, output noise remains low even under very high loads.

Our last graph shows the fan's speed over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements.



