Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Not only is the hold-up time lower than 17ms, but it matches the power-good hold-up time. Normally, that latter measurement should be at least 1ms lower to let the system shut down before the rails go out of spec. We've seen much worse cases though, where the power-good signal drops when the rails are already out of spec.

The worst part is that, after a couple of test cycles, the PSU stopped working following the explosion mentioned on the previous page. Again, we don't think this is a fundamental issue with the design since the main FETs are strong enough to handle our abuse.

5/1/2016 Update: The second sample finally arrived and this time we didn't encounter any problem switching on and off the PSU during full power delivery. We conducted multiple test cycles and all rolled fine, so apparently the issue that we faced with our first sample was just an isolated incident.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.405A 1.974A 1.950A 0.984A 74.77 85.23% 805 30.1 37.62 °C 0.967 12.073V 5.071V 3.383V 5.062V 87.73 42.32 °C 115.1V 2 9.856A 2.958A 2.937A 1.185A 149.70 89.68% 805 30.1 38.27 °C 0.980 12.059V 5.061V 3.368V 5.049V 166.93 43.27 °C 115.1V 3 15.669A 3.465A 3.451A 1.386A 224.84 90.98% 805 30.1 39.21 °C 0.984 12.047V 5.053V 3.358V 5.036V 247.12 44.77 °C 115.1V 4 21.480A 3.963A 3.942A 1.591A 299.66 91.09% 805 30.1 39.89 °C 0.986 12.034V 5.043V 3.347V 5.025V 328.98 46.99 °C 115.1V 5 26.969A 4.968A 4.948A 1.795A 374.69 90.92% 805 30.1 40.88 °C 0.988 12.021V 5.034V 3.333V 5.010V 412.10 48.64 °C 115.1V 6 32.464A 5.973A 5.967A 1.998A 449.56 90.41% 805 30.1 42.09 °C 0.988 12.007V 5.022V 3.316V 4.997V 497.25 52.06 °C 115.1V 7 37.968A 6.988A 6.996A 2.205A 524.53 89.03% 1000 36.2 43.35 °C 0.987 11.995V 5.012V 3.301V 4.984V 589.15 53.96 °C 115.1V 8 43.502A 7.999A 8.032A 2.411A 599.46 88.21% 1240 43.6 43.97 °C 0.988 11.978V 5.001V 3.287V 4.971V 679.59 55.44 °C 115.1V 9 49.481A 8.514A 8.579A 2.415A 674.50 87.37% 1600 47.4 45.49 °C 0.989 11.963V 4.990V 3.274V 4.965V 771.99 57.65 °C 115.0V 10 55.435A 9.041A 9.101A 2.520A 749.38 86.54% 1600 47.4 45.80 °C 0.990 11.945V 4.981V 3.263V 4.953V 865.93 58.82 °C 115.1V 11 61.784A 9.056A 9.124A 2.525A 824.23 85.61% 1600 47.4 47.10 °C 0.991 11.929V 4.972V 3.254V 4.946V 962.73 61.10 °C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 14.022A 14.005A 0.004A 117.70 83.16% 805 30.1 43.61 °C 0.980 12.069V 5.027V 3.284V 5.057V 141.54 54.36 °C 115.1V CL2 61.945A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 753.50 87.34% 1600 47.4 45.63 °C 0.990 11.948V 5.018V 3.334V 5.003V 862.72 58.17 °C 115.0V

Efficiency definitely satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold standard, since even at high ambient temperatures we see numbers that meet the corresponding requirements at 20 and 50 percent load. Moreover, they're only 0.5 percent away from the desired 87 percent mark under full load. The PSU's fan rotates slowly at up to 60 percent load and only hits full speed with 90 to 110 percent of the PSU's max-rated capacity applied. Under normal conditions, we expect this PSU to be very quiet.

Load regulation at +12V is pretty tight. At 5V and 5VSB it's satisfactory, while at 3.3V it's loose. Fortunately for Enermax, this rail is of secondary importance.