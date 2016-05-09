Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency under light loads isn't particularly high, though with more than 65W load the PSU registers over 85 percent. Efficiency exceeds 90 percent with the load at +12V within the 140W-490W range, while the minor rails combine to stay below 90W. Overall, this is still an efficient Gold-rated power supply.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside of the PSU definitely increase under stress according to the data that our IR camera provides.