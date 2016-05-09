Trending

Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Enermax recently released a successor to the Revolution X't line and the new models are made by CWT, featuring 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Japanese caps and a quality fan. Today, we're testing the ERX750AWT model.

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency under light loads isn't particularly high, though with more than 65W load the PSU registers over 85 percent. Efficiency exceeds 90 percent with the load at +12V within the 140W-490W range, while the minor rails combine to stay below 90W. Overall, this is still an efficient Gold-rated power supply. 

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside of the PSU definitely increase under stress according to the data that our IR camera provides.

  • powernod 09 May 2016 14:53
    The fact that the PSU collapsed during the "Hold-UP time / Power_OK" tests, clearly proves -in my opinion-, how important these tests are, since they are an indication of how properly a PSU can react during stressful situations. ;)
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:16
    Good unit. Has some things that could be improved, but good. Wish there was much more to say.
  • Aris_Mp 09 May 2016 15:21
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:22
    17939497 said:
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.

    Oh I thought you already got the second sample and it tested fine, guess I misread that.
  • GearUp 09 May 2016 18:12
    The older line X't have been selling for around $82 so I would have hoped for a lower price as well. Personal experience still favors Enermax since 0/6 of my units failed within 3 months while it was 1/3 for each of 2 different competitors. I still factor in return costs at this point.
  • damric 10 May 2016 04:12
    40C is not an acceptable rating for that MSRP.
  • Aris_Mp 19 May 2016 17:57
    Just finished testing the second sample and no fireworks this time, so apparently the incident with the first sample (during the hold-up time tests) was just an isolated one.

    In addition I confirmed that there is no OCP on the minor rails either, as I suspected.
  • android_dev 23 May 2016 01:36
    The older Enermax Revolution 87+ series have better build quality ,features and performance than their X't counterparts. Then again it was a more expensive platform to begin with.
  • GearUp 28 May 2016 20:01
    Correction on returns: Only one supply was returned within 3 months which is good for returns. The other failed due to the motherboard or graphics card after 16 months. Some supplies have return rates well over 20 percent.
