EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|RSY / Super Flower
|Platform Model
|Leadex Bronze
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|5x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x AOTF22N50 (500V, 15A @100°C, 0.26Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x STTH8R06D (600V, 8A @ 100°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 95°C, CE)
|Main Switchers
|2x AOTF22N50 (500V, 15A @100°C, 0.26Ω)
|APFC Controller
|SF29603 & S9602 & ICE3PCS02G
|Resonant Controller
|SF29605
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|4x A&O AOT240L (40V, 82A @ 100°C, 4.7mΩ @ 125°C)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 4x A&O AON6516 (30V, 25A @ 100°C, 8mΩ) PWM Controller: 2x On Semiconductor NCP1587A
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Teapo (3000-6000h @ 105°C, SY) Polymers: Teapo
|Supervisor IC
|SF29605 & LM339A
|Fan Model
|S1282412H (120mm, 12V, 0.35A, Sleeve Bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|Mospec S10C60C
|Standby PWM Controller
|29604
Initially, the B3 family was manufactured by RSY. But EVGA informed us that its newest batches are rolling off of Super Flower's production lines. Although this is a truly modern platform, the OEM's component choices result in lower efficiency. This is why it's referred to as Leadex Bronze.
A half-bridge topology and LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. Meanwhile, on the secondary side, we find synchronous rectification for the +12V rail and two DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. All of the filtering capacitors come from one of Teapo's higher-end lines.
Really, the only component that doesn't jive with EVGA's five-year warranty is the sleeve bearing-based fan. In order to justify such comprehensive coverage, you'd want to see a rifle or fluid dynamic bearing used instead.
The following video shows the 650 B3’s internals.
