EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) RSY / Super Flower Platform Model Leadex Bronze Primary Side Transient Filter 5x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x AOTF22N50 (500V, 15A @100°C, 0.26Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STTH8R06D (600V, 8A @ 100°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 95°C, CE) Main Switchers 2x AOTF22N50 (500V, 15A @100°C, 0.26Ω) APFC Controller SF29603 & S9602 & ICE3PCS02G Resonant Controller SF29605 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x A&O AOT240L (40V, 82A @ 100°C, 4.7mΩ @ 125°C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x A&O AON6516 (30V, 25A @ 100°C, 8mΩ) PWM Controller: 2x On Semiconductor NCP1587A Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Teapo (3000-6000h @ 105°C, SY) Polymers: Teapo Supervisor IC SF29605 & LM339A Fan Model S1282412H (120mm, 12V, 0.35A, Sleeve Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier Mospec S10C60C Standby PWM Controller 29604

Initially, the B3 family was manufactured by RSY. But EVGA informed us that its newest batches are rolling off of Super Flower's production lines. Although this is a truly modern platform, the OEM's component choices result in lower efficiency. This is why it's referred to as Leadex Bronze.

A half-bridge topology and LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. Meanwhile, on the secondary side, we find synchronous rectification for the +12V rail and two DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. All of the filtering capacitors come from one of Teapo's higher-end lines.

Really, the only component that doesn't jive with EVGA's five-year warranty is the sleeve bearing-based fan. In order to justify such comprehensive coverage, you'd want to see a rifle or fluid dynamic bearing used instead.

The following video shows the 650 B3’s internals.

