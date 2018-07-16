Trending

EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)RSY / Super Flower
Platform ModelLeadex Bronze
Primary Side
Transient Filter5x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor
Bridge Rectifier(s)GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x AOTF22N50 (500V, 15A @100°C, 0.26Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x STTH8R06D (600V, 8A @ 100°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 95°C, CE)
Main Switchers2x AOTF22N50 (500V, 15A @100°C, 0.26Ω)
APFC ControllerSF29603 & S9602 & ICE3PCS02G
Resonant ControllerSF29605
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs4x A&O AOT240L  (40V, 82A @ 100°C, 4.7mΩ @ 125°C)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x A&O AON6516 (30V, 25A @ 100°C, 8mΩ) PWM Controller: 2x On Semiconductor NCP1587A
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Teapo (3000-6000h @ 105°C, SY) Polymers: Teapo
Supervisor ICSF29605 & LM339A
Fan ModelS1282412H (120mm, 12V, 0.35A, Sleeve Bearing)
5VSB Circuit
RectifierMospec S10C60C
Standby PWM Controller29604

Initially, the B3 family was manufactured by RSY. But EVGA informed us that its newest batches are rolling off of Super Flower's production lines. Although this is a truly modern platform, the OEM's component choices result in lower efficiency. This is why it's referred to as Leadex Bronze.

A half-bridge topology and LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. Meanwhile, on the secondary side, we find synchronous rectification for the +12V rail and two DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. All of the filtering capacitors come from one of Teapo's higher-end lines.

Really, the only component that doesn't jive with EVGA's five-year warranty is the sleeve bearing-based fan. In order to justify such comprehensive coverage, you'd want to see a rifle or fluid dynamic bearing used instead.

The following video shows the 650 B3’s internals.

