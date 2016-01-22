EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box features EVGA's familiar graphical design. On the front, the model number is written in a huge font, while the 80 Plus Gold badge is posted in the bottom-left corner. The badge is so small that it appears EVGA was almoashamed of it. But Gold efficiency is still considered a pretty high certification, although it's classified third behind Platinum and Titanium. On the back of the packaging, EVGA provides a photograph of the unit's internals (and more specifically, a close-up photo of the bulk cap). Funnily, the cap in the photo is by Nippon Chemi-Con, while our sample employs an even higher-quality Rubycon bulk cap. You'll also find a long feature list along with a smaller list of provided cables and connectors. Finally, the power specifications table is shown in the bottom-right corner. Right below it is a list of various certifications, including the CE one, which means the 750 GQ meets the Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Directive's requirements.



Contents

The PSU is sufficiently protected inside of its box. It's also wrapped in a plastic bag to avoid scratches and fingerprints. Unfortunately, EVGA doesn't store the modular cables in a reusable pouch, probably because the company wanted to minimize costs as much as possible.

The bundle is uninspiring. It includes basic stuff like a set of screws, a user's manual, an AC power cord and four Velcro straps (the only real "extra" you get).

Exterior

The design is completely different from EVGA's higher-end units, easily distinguishing the GQ models from their G2 counterparts. Overall, the 750 GQ is very plain and doesn't offer anything new aesthetically. The finish is of good quality, but the stickers on the sides of our sample weren't installed correctly. FSP doesn't seem to pay attention to these details, but we certainly do.

The power switch is installed next to the AC receptacle on the front, while on the bottom a small sticker depicts the serial and part numbers.

The modular panel on the back has a sextet of eight-pin sockets for the EPS and PCIe cables and four six-pin sockets for the peripheral cables. An Eco switch is installed on this side as well. More specifically, it's in the bottom-left corner with the PSU's fan facing upwards.

There is a plastic grommet around the cable exit hole that protects the native ATX cable from the chassis' edges. As you can see from the photos, its sleeving goes all the way back into the PSU's internals.

The 750 GQ's dimensions are compact enough to allow installation even in smaller enclosures. In addition, the fixed cable is quite long, so you won't run into compatibility issues with big cases either.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, and the modular ones are also flat. Cable quality is good overall for a PSU in this price category. It might be worth noting that FSP doesn't use any extra filtering capacitors on the ATX cable.