EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling
Packaging
The box has the same design as the rest of the G2 units. On the front, we find the model description in a very large font, while the 80 Plus Gold badge is quite small and located near the bottom-left corner. On the back of the package there are two lists providing information on the product's features and the included cables and connectors along with the power specifications table. There are also three photos of the PSU, with one showing the bulk capacitor (provided by Nippon Chemi-Con) and a small scheme showing the fan's operation with the ECO mode activated.
Contents
Inside the box, the PSU is protected by two foam spacers and wrapped in a thick plastic bag. The contents include Velcro straps, a set of screws for chassis mounting, an ATX-bridging plug for switching on the PSU without having it connected to a system, an AC power cord and the user's manual. In addition to the necessary modular cables, EVGA also includes a nice pouch to store the unused cables.
Exterior
The PSU's finish is of the same high quality as the rest of the G2 units. The black matte surface of the casing doesn't attract fingerprints and looks fairly scratch-resistant. EVGA's characteristic punched fan grill makes the unit easily distinguishable among the different PSU brand models. On the front of the unit is the on/off switch, which is installed next to the AC receptacle, while on the sides we find the power specification labels. On the bottom there is a decal showing the unit's model number along with a small sticker depicting the part and serial numbers of the product.
The dimensions of the unit are restricted, which is expected because of the mid-capacity of this PSU. At the back of the unit the modular PCB includes nine sockets, with two of them dedicated to the main ATX cable. There are four 6-pin sockets for peripheral connectors and three 8-pin sockets for the PCIe and EPS cables. If EVGA used two cables with a pair of PCIe connectors each, then this unit could have four PCIe connectors instead of three (note that the 550 GS PSU comes with four PCIe and three EPS connectors).
Cabling
The cables are stealth and of good quality, considering the price of this product. Flat cables were not used, probably to add some extra filtering capacitors on the ATX, PCIe and EPS cables. On flat cables these caps wouldn't look nice at all.
I would like to see another test. I had a PC with a Coolermaster PSU and 4 HD which were put to sleep mode/hibernation. Sometimes when the 4 HD were powered up the PC hanged, because the 4 HD demanded so much transient power that it threw the PSU voltages out of specs.
I was thinking that I had a great PSU, but it was expensive garbage.
The problem is that all of the best-built, best-featured PSUs were being made in 850, 1000, 1200, 1600W variants. If you had just a modest system, something mid-range, you either had to get a PSU that was way overkill, or you had to settle for PSUs that weren't so well built, or as efficient, or as fully-featured. So, this is an attempt to distribute very high-quality products to more of the market. And I am 110% A-Okay with that.
I actually own this unit and used it in a build with a 960. I got it right when it came out and for it's price, it offered a ton. I live in Canada and PSU's are way over-priced and the prices make no sense on them. But this unit was priced extremely well likely due to it's availability so I picked one up. No problems and I am glad EVGA is filling this market void. Good on em.