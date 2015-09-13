EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The box has the same design as the rest of the G2 units. On the front, we find the model description in a very large font, while the 80 Plus Gold badge is quite small and located near the bottom-left corner. On the back of the package there are two lists providing information on the product's features and the included cables and connectors along with the power specifications table. There are also three photos of the PSU, with one showing the bulk capacitor (provided by Nippon Chemi-Con) and a small scheme showing the fan's operation with the ECO mode activated.

Contents

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Inside the box, the PSU is protected by two foam spacers and wrapped in a thick plastic bag. The contents include Velcro straps, a set of screws for chassis mounting, an ATX-bridging plug for switching on the PSU without having it connected to a system, an AC power cord and the user's manual. In addition to the necessary modular cables, EVGA also includes a nice pouch to store the unused cables.

Exterior

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The PSU's finish is of the same high quality as the rest of the G2 units. The black matte surface of the casing doesn't attract fingerprints and looks fairly scratch-resistant. EVGA's characteristic punched fan grill makes the unit easily distinguishable among the different PSU brand models. On the front of the unit is the on/off switch, which is installed next to the AC receptacle, while on the sides we find the power specification labels. On the bottom there is a decal showing the unit's model number along with a small sticker depicting the part and serial numbers of the product.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The dimensions of the unit are restricted, which is expected because of the mid-capacity of this PSU. At the back of the unit the modular PCB includes nine sockets, with two of them dedicated to the main ATX cable. There are four 6-pin sockets for peripheral connectors and three 8-pin sockets for the PCIe and EPS cables. If EVGA used two cables with a pair of PCIe connectors each, then this unit could have four PCIe connectors instead of three (note that the 550 GS PSU comes with four PCIe and three EPS connectors).

Cabling

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The cables are stealth and of good quality, considering the price of this product. Flat cables were not used, probably to add some extra filtering capacitors on the ATX, PCIe and EPS cables. On flat cables these caps wouldn't look nice at all.