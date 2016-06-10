EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

As you can see in the graph above, efficiency looks pretty good. Starting around 120W and nearly up to the PSU's full capacity, efficiency is higher than 90%, even with a significant load on the minor rails.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We removed the PSU's top cover, along with its fan, and applied a moderate load for five minutes followed by full load for eight minutes. Right before we removed the load, we took some photos of the PSU's internals with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

With a 10A load on each of the minor rails and around 56A on the +12V rail, the only parts that get hot are the DC-DC converters' FETs responsible for generating the 5V and 3.3V rails. Energy losses are low thanks to the highly efficient platform. As a result, the thermal load is pretty low, so it doesn't prematurely wear the PSU's components even under intense stress.