EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Another EVGA P2 is on our test bench today. The 750 P2 features 750W max power, modular cabling and Japanese caps throughout. This PSU promises high performance and increased reliability, so it looks to be a great choice for enthusiast PCs.

By

Transient Response Tests

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details on our transient response testing, please click here.

In these tests, we monitor the PSU's response in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied for 200ms while the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.  

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.252V12.202V0.41%Pass
5V5.012V4.920V1.84%Pass
3.3V3.302V3.223V2.39%Pass
5VSB5.054V4.997V1.13%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.223V12.171V0.43%Pass
5V4.996V4.905V1.82%Pass
3.3V3.291V3.211V2.43%Pass
5VSB5.017V4.963V1.08%Pass

All high-end Super Flower platforms respond amazingly to transient loads and the 750 P2 isn't an exception. The deviations on the +12V rail stay within 0.5% in both tests, while the other rails demonstrate well-controlled voltage drops. Even the 3.3V rail, which is usually the weakest, manages to stay within 2.5% in both cases.

Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during the PSU's power-on phase.

For the first measurement, we turn off the PSU, dial in the maximum current the 5VSB can output and switch the PSU on. In the second test, we dial the maximum load the +12V can handle and start the PSU while it's in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched off the PSU by flipping its on/off switch), we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).    

We see a tiny spike at 5VSB and absolutely spotless performance everywhere else. 

