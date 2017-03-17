EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 24.5 (102.08%) 3.3V: 24.5A (102.08%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%) OPP 1194.914 (140.58%) OTP ✓ (140-150°C @ Secondary Side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

OCP on the minor rails looks to be set low, given our experience so far. Initially, the 5V rail didn't have a problem delivering over 40A. But it started to degrade after a short period, and in the end it only worked properly with 24.5A. The same held true for the 3.3V rail.

OTP is set very high in our opinion, since we had to apply a huge thermal load on the secondary side to trigger it. The bulk cap's external casing nearly melted during our OTP evaluation.