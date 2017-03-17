Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

EVGA refreshed its popular G2 PSU family with the G3 one using Super Flower's Leadex II platform. The 850 G3 is the second strongest member in this line-up, offering high performance and a depth of just 15cm.

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features
OCP12V: ✗ 5V: 24.5 (102.08%) 3.3V: 24.5A (102.08%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%)
OPP1194.914 (140.58%)
OTP✓ (140-150°C @ Secondary Side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

OCP on the minor rails looks to be set low, given our experience so far. Initially, the 5V rail didn't have a problem delivering over 40A. But it started to degrade after a short period, and in the end it only worked properly with 24.5A. The same held true for the 3.3V rail.

OTP is set very high in our opinion, since we had to apply a huge thermal load on the secondary side to trigger it. The bulk cap's external casing nearly melted during our OTP evaluation.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • envy14tpe 17 March 2017 13:43
    Made by Super Flower? Love the quality SF produces. Can't wait to buy my new Leadex II.
  • dstarr3 17 March 2017 16:51
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
  • powernod 17 March 2017 17:12
    For those looking for an "80+ Gold efficient PSU", probably they won't have to look elsewhere. LeadexII seems amazing platform!!
  • BugariaM 17 March 2017 17:27
    Based on the information from EVGA site
    Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
    550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve

    I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...
  • damric 18 March 2017 02:15
    That ripple... yum :D
  • waylo 18 March 2017 05:06
    Dangit. Just bought this yesterday, focusing on a quiet PSU, deciding on this over the G2 or P2 version. I know the quality will be there, but disappointed in the noise levels.
  • WhyAreYou 18 March 2017 21:28
    Very nice :O
  • laviniuc 19 March 2017 17:24
    great review!
  • Virtual_Singularity 19 March 2017 18:18
    Excellent, impressively thorough and professional review, as usual. Much appreciated.
  • Stone Cold 20 March 2017 14:12
    19439055 said:
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
    So you are saying this PSU is miles better than the Seasonic prime?!
