EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 24.5 (102.08%) 3.3V: 24.5A (102.08%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%)
|OPP
|1194.914 (140.58%)
|OTP
|✓ (140-150°C @ Secondary Side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
OCP on the minor rails looks to be set low, given our experience so far. Initially, the 5V rail didn't have a problem delivering over 40A. But it started to degrade after a short period, and in the end it only worked properly with 24.5A. The same held true for the 3.3V rail.
OTP is set very high in our opinion, since we had to apply a huge thermal load on the secondary side to trigger it. The bulk cap's external casing nearly melted during our OTP evaluation.
Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve
I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...