EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 850 G3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.6mV 3.0mV 4.2mV 8.0mV Pass 20% Load 7.4mV 3.5mV 4.3mV 7.7mV Pass 30% Load 8.6mV 3.5mV 4.4mV 10.6mV Pass 40% Load 8.5mV 4.6mV 4.7mV 10.8mV Pass 50% Load 9.0mV 3.8mV 5.1mV 10.6mV Pass 60% Load 9.2mV 4.3mV 5.4mV 10.7mV Pass 70% Load 9.7mV 4.4mV 6.1mV 12.0mV Pass 80% Load 10.3mV 4.5mV 6.6mV 10.2mV Pass 90% Load 10.6mV 4.8mV 7.1mV 11.7mV Pass 100% Load 12.5mV 6.0mV 7.6mV 11.8mV Pass 110% Load 13.0mV 6.1mV 8.2mV 14.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 7.4mV 4.3mV 4.5mV 20.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 11.2mV 5.6mV 7.3mV 11.9mV Pass

The Leadex II platform features jaw-dropping ripple suppression. This would only be a clear victory over Seasonic's Prime platform if Super Flower didn't need extra capacitors on its modular cables to achieve it, though.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

