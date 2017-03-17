EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 850 G3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.6mV
|3.0mV
|4.2mV
|8.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.4mV
|3.5mV
|4.3mV
|7.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|8.6mV
|3.5mV
|4.4mV
|10.6mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.5mV
|4.6mV
|4.7mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|9.0mV
|3.8mV
|5.1mV
|10.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|9.2mV
|4.3mV
|5.4mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|9.7mV
|4.4mV
|6.1mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|10.3mV
|4.5mV
|6.6mV
|10.2mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|10.6mV
|4.8mV
|7.1mV
|11.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|12.5mV
|6.0mV
|7.6mV
|11.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|13.0mV
|6.1mV
|8.2mV
|14.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|7.4mV
|4.3mV
|4.5mV
|20.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|11.2mV
|5.6mV
|7.3mV
|11.9mV
|Pass
The Leadex II platform features jaw-dropping ripple suppression. This would only be a clear victory over Seasonic's Prime platform if Super Flower didn't need extra capacitors on its modular cables to achieve it, though.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve
I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...