EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

EVGA refreshed its popular G2 PSU family with the G3 one using Super Flower's Leadex II platform. The 850 G3 is the second strongest member in this line-up, offering high performance and a depth of just 15cm.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 850 G3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.6mV3.0mV4.2mV8.0mVPass
20% Load7.4mV3.5mV4.3mV7.7mVPass
30% Load8.6mV3.5mV4.4mV10.6mVPass
40% Load8.5mV4.6mV4.7mV10.8mVPass
50% Load9.0mV3.8mV5.1mV10.6mVPass
60% Load9.2mV4.3mV5.4mV10.7mVPass
70% Load9.7mV4.4mV6.1mV12.0mVPass
80% Load10.3mV4.5mV6.6mV10.2mVPass
90% Load10.6mV4.8mV7.1mV11.7mVPass
100% Load12.5mV6.0mV7.6mV11.8mVPass
110% Load13.0mV6.1mV8.2mV14.4mVPass
Cross-Load 17.4mV4.3mV4.5mV20.5mVPass
Cross-Load 211.2mV5.6mV7.3mV11.9mVPass
The Leadex II platform features jaw-dropping ripple suppression. This would only be a clear victory over Seasonic's Prime platform if Super Flower didn't need extra capacitors on its modular cables to achieve it, though.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

16 Comments
  • envy14tpe 17 March 2017 13:43
    Made by Super Flower? Love the quality SF produces. Can't wait to buy my new Leadex II.
  • dstarr3 17 March 2017 16:51
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
  • powernod 17 March 2017 17:12
    For those looking for an "80+ Gold efficient PSU", probably they won't have to look elsewhere. LeadexII seems amazing platform!!
  • BugariaM 17 March 2017 17:27
    Based on the information from EVGA site
    Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
    550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve

    I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...
  • damric 18 March 2017 02:15
    That ripple... yum :D
  • waylo 18 March 2017 05:06
    Dangit. Just bought this yesterday, focusing on a quiet PSU, deciding on this over the G2 or P2 version. I know the quality will be there, but disappointed in the noise levels.
  • WhyAreYou 18 March 2017 21:28
    Very nice :O
  • laviniuc 19 March 2017 17:24
    great review!
  • Virtual_Singularity 19 March 2017 18:18
    Excellent, impressively thorough and professional review, as usual. Much appreciated.
  • Stone Cold 20 March 2017 14:12
    19439055 said:
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
    So you are saying this PSU is miles better than the Seasonic prime?!
