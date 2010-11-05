Seagate's FreeAgent GoFlex: Modular External Storage

GoFlex Desk USB 3.0 Kit

The full USB 3.0 desktop adapter kit includes a PCI Express x1 add-on card using NEC’s popular controller chip. After installing it into an available slot (x1 or wider), just install drivers and you’ll immediately have two USB 3.0 ports at your disposal.

The $79.99 price tag appears high, but you’ll actually accomplish two things. First, you’ll upgrade your GoFlex Desk to USB 3.0 bandwidth thanks to the desk adapter. Second, your system will be upgraded to USB 3.0. Purchasing an external USB 3.0 drive and a separate USB 3.0 upgrade kit is just as expensive as opting for Seagate’s package, making the USB 3.0 kit a decent choice.

All desk adapters come with a power supply and snap-on plugs for operating the drives in most countries. However, the included power supply can also be seen as a cost driver, as some people might not necessarily want additional power supplies with an additional desk adapter.