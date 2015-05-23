Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box that the Edison M series PSU comes in is pretty small. On the front we find an angled shot of the PSU along with three icons depicting the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, ErP Lot 6 2013 compliance and five-year warranty. One side of the box contains several photos, with one depicting the PSU's internals. There's a power specifications table on the other side. Finally, on the back, you find a graph comparing this unit's efficiency curve with the official Gold and Platinum curves. There is also a graph showing the fan's speed throughout all load ranges. Right below, there is a graphical list depicting all available connectors. The only thing missing is information on cable length.

Contents

The contents of the box are protected by packing foam. And as is typical with Seasonic products, the PSU is stored in a cloth bag that can be used for storing the modular cables.

Besides the cloth bag, the bundle includes Velcro straps, a reusable cable tie, an AC power cord, a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual and modular cables.

Exterior

The PSU features a nice, semi-gloss finish and a stamped snowflake on the bottom, which represents Fractal Design's trademark. Overall, the chassis design is fairly typical. At the front we see a honeycomb-style exhaust grille along with a small on/off switch and the AC receptacle. At the sides, there are two stickers with the fist depicting Fractal Design's logo and the unit's model number, while the second shows the power specifications table.

The modular panel is quite small and includes only four six-pin and two eight-pin sockets, so you can either connect two PCIe cables or a single PCIe cable along with an EPS cable. There are also many native cables; besides the basic ATX and EPS cables, there's a cable hosting two PCIe connectors. Finally, a grommet around the cable exit hole protects the fixed cables from the casing edges.

The white fan looks good, creating contrast with the black chassis. This won't matter to you, but we anticipate some issues with testing since it's difficult (if not impossible) to measure the speed of a white fan with a tachometer.

Cabling

All cables except for the main ATX bundle are flat and stealth. We strongly believe that a PSU in this price range should have a stealth ATX cable, since now it looks like a foreign body on the PSU. Overall, cable quality is satisfactory and the flat cables block less airflow inside the chassis.