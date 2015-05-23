Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling
Packaging
The box that the Edison M series PSU comes in is pretty small. On the front we find an angled shot of the PSU along with three icons depicting the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, ErP Lot 6 2013 compliance and five-year warranty. One side of the box contains several photos, with one depicting the PSU's internals. There's a power specifications table on the other side. Finally, on the back, you find a graph comparing this unit's efficiency curve with the official Gold and Platinum curves. There is also a graph showing the fan's speed throughout all load ranges. Right below, there is a graphical list depicting all available connectors. The only thing missing is information on cable length.
Contents
The contents of the box are protected by packing foam. And as is typical with Seasonic products, the PSU is stored in a cloth bag that can be used for storing the modular cables.
Besides the cloth bag, the bundle includes Velcro straps, a reusable cable tie, an AC power cord, a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual and modular cables.
Exterior
The PSU features a nice, semi-gloss finish and a stamped snowflake on the bottom, which represents Fractal Design's trademark. Overall, the chassis design is fairly typical. At the front we see a honeycomb-style exhaust grille along with a small on/off switch and the AC receptacle. At the sides, there are two stickers with the fist depicting Fractal Design's logo and the unit's model number, while the second shows the power specifications table.
The modular panel is quite small and includes only four six-pin and two eight-pin sockets, so you can either connect two PCIe cables or a single PCIe cable along with an EPS cable. There are also many native cables; besides the basic ATX and EPS cables, there's a cable hosting two PCIe connectors. Finally, a grommet around the cable exit hole protects the fixed cables from the casing edges.
The white fan looks good, creating contrast with the black chassis. This won't matter to you, but we anticipate some issues with testing since it's difficult (if not impossible) to measure the speed of a white fan with a tachometer.
Cabling
All cables except for the main ATX bundle are flat and stealth. We strongly believe that a PSU in this price range should have a stealth ATX cable, since now it looks like a foreign body on the PSU. Overall, cable quality is satisfactory and the flat cables block less airflow inside the chassis.
Also where do you base this? That the PG signal is simple to cheat and the manufacturers actually do this? From the moment the mainboards take seriously into account PG if this was the case then most likely there would be huge problems with lots of them. According to the ATX spec PG is de-asserted to a low state when any of the main rails falls out of 5% v. reg. Simply as that.
It just gives room for 1 ms till the PG signal sees the change at least in the ATX spec.
As for the thermal camera how it can show things hotter than it is? The scale is for this reason and from the moment the camera sees something from a different angle and a different region the scale is changing automatically. Nothing I can do about it. This is why I provide also actual temperature readings on all IR images.
So the design is nothing new and this is a Seasonic rebrand with minor differences at the internals (most likely the caps selection as I stated above).
The fixed cables are the ones that will always be in use for any system using a 750W power supply, so the ability to disconnect those cables would not be beneficial. In fact it would lead to higher cost and also an extra point of failure and a slight loss of efficiency since a connector can never quite match an uninterrupted cable.
Loss of efficiency isn't a reason any more, on the contrary with bus bars or thick cables transferring power to the modular PCB energy losses can be minimized. In addition no cables block the secondary side caps, something that besides increasing their lifetime also allows for more relaxed fan profiles and better airflow inside the chassis.
Also the cost of a semi-modular to fully modular isn't high and in a 750 W PSU that costs 140 bucks already the cost reason doesn't stand (for fully modular design).
You cannot easily change them because other cables are often incompatible - there is no common standard for modular PSU cables. Using incompatible cables can be downright dangerous. Here is a cautionary tale.
Also I still cannot understand how the connector on the PSU end adds complexity and reduces cable flexibility! Cable flexibility depends on the gauges' thickness and not on the cables modularity design (or not).
Anyway I believe I made my opinion clear on why I prefer fully-modular PSUs.