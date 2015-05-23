Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time was right on target at 16ms. While a larger APFC cap can offer prolonged hold-up time, it also affects efficiency and increases the PSU's cost, so it's preferable to use the corresponding component in this section.

Inrush Current

The registered inrush current was much higher than we expected. We would like to see lower readings with both 115V and 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether the PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) Fan NoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC(V) 1 4.344A 1.963A 1.959A 0.996A 74.80 82.82 30.5 37.24 0.976 12.253V 5.093V 3.367V 5.013V 90.32 42.02 115.0 2 9.719A 2.937A 2.949A 1.196A 149.68 87.72 30.5 38.77 0.995 12.232V 5.088V 3.354V 5.002V 170.64 44.08 115.0 3 15.459A 3.444A 3.465A 1.400A 224.88 89.25 32.9 39.01 0.995 12.214V 5.083V 3.344V 4.992V 251.98 44.87 115.0 4 21.205A 3.933A 3.955A 1.605A 299.73 89.67 35.6 39.57 0.996 12.194V 5.077V 3.336V 4.981V 334.26 45.88 115.0 5 26.636A 4.932A 4.964A 1.811A 374.74 89.45 40.8 41.30 0.997 12.174V 5.070V 3.321V 4.970V 418.92 47.86 115.0 6 32.077A 5.921A 5.982A 2.015A 449.56 89.10 46.9 42.37 0.997 12.154V 5.064V 3.308V 4.956V 504.57 49.17 114.9 7 37.536A 6.918A 7.012A 2.221A 524.56 88.58 47.0 43.43 0.997 12.135V 5.059V 3.294V 4.945V 592.22 50.55 114.9 8 43.013A 7.910A 8.044A 2.431A 599.48 87.98 47.2 43.81 0.998 12.115V 5.054V 3.282V 4.933V 681.35 51.18 114.9 9 48.929A 8.424A 8.587A 2.435A 674.48 87.37 47.2 45.21 0.998 12.098V 5.048V 3.271V 4.925V 772.00 52.82 114.9 10 54.824A 8.924A 9.104A 2.540A 749.27 86.57 47.3 46.35 0.998 12.079V 5.042V 3.262V 4.915V 865.50 54.19 114.9 11 61.121A 8.935A 9.119A 2.545A 824.2 85.57 47.3 48.23 0.998 12.059V 5.037V 3.256V 4.908V 963.20 57.01 114.9 CL1 0.098A 12.008A 12.006A 0.004A 101.78 81.86 40.1 43.27 0.985 12.247V 5.090V 3.285V 5.022V 124.34 49.67 115.0 CL2 61.942A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 761.73 86.92 47.3 46.70 0.998 12.081V 5.046V 3.328V 4.966V 876.35 54.70 114.9

The output noise stayed at low levels at up to the 40-percent load test, and only exceeding the 40 dB(A) mark when we dialed in a 375W load. At higher loads and under really tough conditions, the fan's noise will be annoying for many users. This could have been avoided if Fractal Design used a larger-diameter fan capable of pushing the same amount of air, but at lower speeds.

In the load regulation area, the +12V and 5V rails were within two-percent deviation. The 3.3V rail didn't do as well; it exceeded three percent. While we would like to see all rails within two percent, this isn't a high-end platform, so the pursuit of top performance wasn't the first priority of Fractal Design's designers.

According to the 80 PLUS Gold certification, efficiency should meet or exceed 87 percent at light load, 90 percent at typical load and 87 percent at full load. What the 80 PLUS organization means is 20 percent, 50 percent and 100 percent of the unit's max-rated capacity at typical and full loads. As you can see from the table above, the Edison M 750W PSU doesn't quite meet the minimum requirements with typical and full load. We should stress however, that the 80 PLUS tests are conducted at much lower operating temperatures, allowing for higher efficiency levels.