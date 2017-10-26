FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Aerocool ACP-850FP7

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is close to 23ms, while FSP's power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush currents are kept under control using both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HPT750M's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.427A 1.985A 1.962A 0.996A 74.771 86.472% 865 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 38.38°C 0.989 12.012V 5.044V 3.360V 5.010V 86.468 40.67°C 115.19V 2 9.910A 2.977A 2.954A 1.200A 149.753 90.290% 865 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 38.64°C 0.996 11.997V 5.033V 3.349V 4.989V 165.858 41.64°C 115.19V 3 15.754A 3.488A 3.470A 1.405A 224.841 91.467% 865 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 38.93°C 0.998 11.981V 5.023V 3.339V 4.973V 245.817 42.64°C 115.20V 4 21.607A 3.990A 3.960A 1.610A 299.695 91.728% 865 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 39.19°C 0.998 11.965V 5.013V 3.330V 4.956V 326.720 44.00°C 115.22V 5 27.129A 4.991A 4.970A 1.820A 374.614 91.518% 865 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 39.70°C 0.999 11.949V 5.003V 3.318V 4.939V 409.334 45.51°C 115.20V 6 32.660A 6.016A 5.984A 2.030A 449.558 90.973% 865 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 40.44°C 0.999 11.934V 4.990V 3.308V 4.916V 494.164 48.32°C 115.21V 7 38.212A 7.025A 7.006A 2.246A 524.473 90.256% 910 RPM 27.1 dB(A) 41.38°C 0.999 11.918V 4.979V 3.296V 4.895V 581.096 51.03°C 115.44V 8 43.780A 8.058A 8.032A 2.457A 599.473 89.453% 1235 RPM 34.9 dB(A) 42.54°C 0.999 11.902V 4.968V 3.285V 4.878V 670.155 53.40°C 115.21V 9 49.799A 8.574A 8.577A 2.462A 674.494 88.651% 1330 RPM 36.9 dB(A) 44.02°C 0.999 11.886V 4.958V 3.275V 4.868V 760.842 57.17°C 115.20V 10 55.788A 9.096A 9.091A 2.574A 749.326 87.774% 1610 RPM 41.7 dB(A) 45.83°C 0.998 11.869V 4.948V 3.265V 4.852V 853.697 60.96°C 115.21V 11 62.187A 9.113A 9.118A 2.578A 824.225 86.890% 1800 RPM 44.7 dB(A) 47.22°C 0.998 11.852V 4.939V 3.256V 4.844V 948.579 63.55°C 115.19V CL1 0.098A 14.026A 14.005A 0.004A 117.934 85.301% 995 RPM 29.2 dB(A) 44.15°C 0.994 11.999V 5.007V 3.321V 5.019V 138.256 54.79°C 115.21V CL2 62.448A 1.003A 1.001A 1.001A 754.548 88.064% 1350 RPM 37.1 dB(A) 45.29°C 0.998 11.871V 4.969V 3.291V 4.944V 856.816 61.11°C 115.21V

Load regulation is a little above 1% at +12V, and it's a bit looser at 5V. The 3.3V rail falls outside of the 3% range, while the 5VSB rail comes closer to 4%. There is definitely room for improvement here.

Noise is kept under control until the seventh test, and it only surpasses 40 dB(A) during the full load and overload tests when we push the HPT750M at temperatures up to 46-47°C.

We also notice a high PF, even at lower loads. FSP does a very good job with its APFC converter.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content