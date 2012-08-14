AMD Fusion: How It Started, Where It’s Going, And What It Means

Looking For The Other Half
Right around the time I was speaking with Dave Orton, AMD founder Jerry Sanders was stepping down to begin his well-earned retirement. Since just after its founding in 1969, Sanders had led AMD through over three decades of highs and lows, cementing its place as the only major rival to Intel in the global CPU market. Sanders hired Hector Ruiz away from Motorola Semiconductor in 2000 to become his right-hand man (as president and COO) and next in line for the CEO's chair. Two years later, Sanders took his final bow and Ruiz seized AMD's steering wheel.
Meanwhile, Dirk Meyer, a former processor engineer for DEC and Intel, was rising through AMD's ranks. Meyer led the team in 1998 and '99 that produced the Athlon (K7), a design so successful (and based on a bus derived from DEC) that AMD crushed the then-leading Pentium III and beat Intel to the 1 GHz threshold.
In 2003, AMD followed up its Athlon success with the K8 (Hammer) architecture, which almost immediately trounced everything Intel had going in the server market. Intel’s NetBurst, far from realizing its 10 GHz aspirations, turned out to be a blistering disappointment as Intel slowly began to realize that efficiency trumps brute force. Intel didn’t have a follow-up ready until 2006, when it released its Core architecture, which in turn presaged the groundbreaking Nehalem design of 2008.
We all know that the Fates are fickle in technology. Everything ebbs and flows. If Athlon lit the fuse under AMD, Hammer took the company into orbit. By 2005, Ruiz sensed it was time to try and outflank his bigger competitor. That December, Ruiz elevated Dirk Meyer to chief operating officer of AMD’s microprocessor business, effectively making Meyer number two in the company. By that time, the two of them understood that having graphics on the northbridge was good...but not good enough.
According to Forbes, AMD approached Nvidia about merging. As we go forward in this story, consider the element of personalities and corporate cultures, and ask yourself if AMD could have survived such a mix. The answer is likely found in Nvidia’s response: CEO Jen-Hsun Huang was willing to entertain the idea, provided that he would be the chief executive of the resulting organization. Ruiz, at that point feeling on top of the microprocessor world, understandably went looking elsewhere.
In July of 2006, AMD announced that it would buy ATI for the princely, almost hyperbolic, sum of $5.4 billion at a time when AMD was worth somewhere shy of $9 billion. According to Joe Macri, who was then ATI’s director of engineering and another Silicon Graphics alumnus, it was a "grand vision" spawned from Dave Orton and Dirk Meyer.
"There was a lot of risk on AMD’s part," says Macri, now as AMD’s product chief technology officer. "But there was a lot of courage between Dirk and Dave. They could see a future of the need to converge the CPU and GPU in a way that would allow it to be treated as a unified compute model. That initial vision sounded simple. It started with a big business deal that was quite the effort to pull off. And then they brought us together as leaders and said, ‘Do it!’"
"Quite the effort" is an understatement of epic proportions.
With Haswell coming next year, Intel might just beat AMD at HSA. They need to deliver a competitive product.
I think you were being overly kind about the current CEO's ability to guide the company forward.
Dirk Meyer's vision is what he is currently leveraging anyway.
A company like that needs executive leadership from someone with engineering vision ... not a beancounter from retail sales of grey boxes.
History will agree with me in the end ... life in the fast lane on the cutting edge isn't the place for accountants and generic managers to lead ... its for a special breed of engineers.
They don't have the efficiency of Ivy Bridge, or Medfield, they don't have the power of Ivy Bridge, and they're missing out on this round of the Discrete Graphics battle (they were ahead by so far, but nvidia seems to have pulled an Ace out of their butt with the 600 series). So what exactly IS AMD doing well? HTPC CPUs? Come on! The adoption rate for the system they're proposing with HSA is between 5 and 10 years off....and because they moved too early, and won't be able to compete until then, they have to give the technology away for free to attract developers.
Financially, this a company's (and a CEOs) worst nightmare...they're too far ahead of their time, and the hardware just isn't there yet.
This will end of being just like the tablet in the late '90s, and early '00s. It won't catch on for another decade, and another company will spark, and take advantage of the transition properly, much to AMD's chagrin.
I'm not sure if it was the acquisition of ATI that made AMD feel like it was forced to do this so early, but they aren't going to force the market to do anything. This work should have been done in parallel while making leaps and bounds within the framework of the current model.
You can't lead from behind.
I've always been a fan of AMD. They've brought me so e of the nicest machines I've ever owned...the one that had me, and still have me most excited. But I have, and always will buy what's fastest, or best at the job I need the rig for. And right now...and for the foreseeable future, AMD can't compete on any platform, on any field, any where, at anytime.
AMD just bet it's entire company, the future of ATI (or what was the lovely discrete line at AMD), the future of their x86 platform, and their manufacturing business all on something that it wasn't sure it would even be around to see. They bet the farm on a dream.
Nonetheless, i disagree that you were being overly kind about the CEOs ability to lead the company. I think you're being overly kind for thinking this company has a viable business model at all. Theyll essentially have to become a KIRF (sell products that are essentially a piece o' crud, dirt cheap) f a compay to stay alive.
This is mostly me ragin at the fail. The writer of this article deserves whatever you journalist have for your own version of a Nobel.
This was a seriously thorough analysis, and by far the best tech piece i've seen all year. We need more long-form journalism in the world, for i her way too many people shouting one line blurbs, with zero understanding of the big picture.But i have to say, that while this artucle is 98% complete, you missed speaking anout the fact that this company is a company...an enterprise that survives only with revenue.
Now, does anyone want to play Crysis in software rendering with max eyecandy?
It's not over until the fat lady sings. As I read your post, I felt that you were missing a (or the) big point of the APU and this article.
It's about how software is developed nowadays and how there is such a huge reserve of potential performance waiting to be tapped into. I could imagine that if future software bite into this "evolution" to more GPGPU programming then I would expect a huge jump in performance even on the current, or shall I see currently being phased out, Llano APU's.
Yes, current discrete GPU systems would improve in performance as well significantly I would think, but to the same degree that APU's would improve, especially with the new technologies to be implemented like unifying memory spaces, etc? I don't think so.
I'm not saying that you're totally wrong. AMD might end up croaking, but we can't say for certain 'til it happens. Don't you agree? :-) (I'm not picking any fights BTW. Just sharing my thoughts.)
Funny, but last I checked, AMD's Radeon 7970 GHz edition is the fastest single GPU graphics card for gaming right now, not the GTX 680 anymore. Furthermore, AMD can compete in many markets in both GPU and CPU performance and price. AMD's FX series has great highly threaded integer performance for its price (much more than Intel) and the high end models can have one core per module disabled to make them very competitive with the i5s and i7s in gaming performance. Going into the low end ,the FX-4100 and Llano/Trinity are excellent competitors for Intel. Some of AMD's APUs can be much faster in both CPU and GPU performance than some similarly priced Intel computers, especially in ultrabooks and notebooks where Intel uses mere dual-core CPUs that either lack Hyper-Threading or have such a low frequency that Hyper-Threading isn't nearly enough to catch AMD's APUs. Is this always the case? No, not at all. However, you ignore this when it happens (which isn't rare) and you ignore many other achievements of AMD.
As of right now, there is no retail Nvidia card that has better performance for the money (at least when overclocking is concerned) than some comparably performing AMD cards anymore. The GTX 670 ca't beat the Radeon 7950 in overclocking performance and it can't beat the 7950 in price either. The GTX 680 is no more advantageous against the Radeon 7970 and 7970 GHz Edition. I'm not saying that these cards don't compete well or that they don't have great performance for the money (that would be lying), but they don't win outside of power consumption, which, although important, isn't significant enough of an advantage when the numbers are this close.
Whether or not AMD will fail as a company remains to be seen. Maybe they will, maybe they won't. However, if you want to say that they do, then the supporting info that you give should be more accurate.