AMD Fusion: How It Started, Where It’s Going, And What It Means

OpenCL And HSA
The slow take-off of GPGPU computing had less to do with niche markets than it did with problematic programming. Simply put, the world was built to code compute for CPUs, and shifting some of that code over to GPUs was anything but straightforward.
"Various specialized hardware designs, such as Cell, GPGPUs, and MIC, have gained traction as alternative hardware designs capable of delivering higher flop rates than conventional designs," notes IEEE author D.M. Kunzman in the abstract for the paper Programming Heterogeneous Systems. "However, a drawback of these accelerators is that they simultaneously increase programmer burden in terms of code complexity and decrease portability by requiring hardware specific code to be interleaved throughout application code...Further, balancing the application workload across the cores becomes problematic, especially if a given computation must be split across a mixture of core types with variable performance characteristics."
Not surprisingly, all of the traditional APIs built to interface with GPUs were designed for graphics. To make a GPU compute math, one had to pretend operations were based on textures and rectangles. The great advance of OpenCL was that it dispensed with this work-around and provided a straight compute interface for the GPU. OpenCL is managed by the non-profit Khronos Group, and it is now supported by a wide range of industry players involved with heterogeneous computing, including AMD, ARM, Intel, and Nvidia.
So, if OpenCL provides a software framework for heterogeneous computing, that still doesn’t address the hardware side of the problem. Whether discussing servers, PCs, or smartphones, how should the hardware platform (distinct from the CPU, GPU, and/or APU) perform heterogeneous computing? Clearly, platforms were not designed for this paradigm in the past. The computing device typically had one system memory pool, and the programmer has to copy data from the CPU memory space to the GPU memory space—within the same pool—before the application can start executing its process. That same is true for fetching the results back again. In a system with only one memory pool, repetitive copying of data to different areas within the same memory is highly inefficient.
This is where HSA comes in. HSA brings the GPU into a shared memory environment with the CPU as a co-processor. The application gives work directly to the GPU just as it does to the CPU. The two cores can work together on the same data sets. With a shared memory space, the processors use the same points and addresses, making it much more efficient to offload smaller amounts of work because all of that old copying overhead is gone.
In addition to unified memory, AMD notes that HSA establishes cache coherency between the CPU and GPU, eliminating the need to do a DMA flush every time the programmer wants to move data between the CPU and GPU. The GPU is also now allowed to reference pageable memory, so the entire virtual memory space is available. Not least of all, HSA adds context switching, enabling quality of service. With these features in hardware, an HSA platform becomes very similar in programming style to that of a CPU.
"Shared memory makes the whole system much easier to program," adds AMD fellow Phil Rogers. "One of the barriers to using GPU compute today is a lot of programmers tell us they find it too hard. They have to learn a new API. They have to manage these different address spaces. They’re not sure when the right time is to copy the data. When you eliminate barriers like this across the board and enable high-level languages, you make it so much easier to program that suddenly you get tens of thousands of programmers working on your platform instead of dozens or hundreds. That’s a really big deal."
With Haswell coming next year, Intel might just beat AMD at HSA. They need to deliver a competitive product.
I think you were being overly kind about the current CEO's ability to guide the company forward.
Dirk Meyer's vision is what he is currently leveraging anyway.
A company like that needs executive leadership from someone with engineering vision ... not a beancounter from retail sales of grey boxes.
History will agree with me in the end ... life in the fast lane on the cutting edge isn't the place for accountants and generic managers to lead ... its for a special breed of engineers.
They don't have the efficiency of Ivy Bridge, or Medfield, they don't have the power of Ivy Bridge, and they're missing out on this round of the Discrete Graphics battle (they were ahead by so far, but nvidia seems to have pulled an Ace out of their butt with the 600 series). So what exactly IS AMD doing well? HTPC CPUs? Come on! The adoption rate for the system they're proposing with HSA is between 5 and 10 years off....and because they moved too early, and won't be able to compete until then, they have to give the technology away for free to attract developers.
Financially, this a company's (and a CEOs) worst nightmare...they're too far ahead of their time, and the hardware just isn't there yet.
This will end of being just like the tablet in the late '90s, and early '00s. It won't catch on for another decade, and another company will spark, and take advantage of the transition properly, much to AMD's chagrin.
I'm not sure if it was the acquisition of ATI that made AMD feel like it was forced to do this so early, but they aren't going to force the market to do anything. This work should have been done in parallel while making leaps and bounds within the framework of the current model.
You can't lead from behind.
I've always been a fan of AMD. They've brought me so e of the nicest machines I've ever owned...the one that had me, and still have me most excited. But I have, and always will buy what's fastest, or best at the job I need the rig for. And right now...and for the foreseeable future, AMD can't compete on any platform, on any field, any where, at anytime.
AMD just bet it's entire company, the future of ATI (or what was the lovely discrete line at AMD), the future of their x86 platform, and their manufacturing business all on something that it wasn't sure it would even be around to see. They bet the farm on a dream.
Nonetheless, i disagree that you were being overly kind about the CEOs ability to lead the company. I think you're being overly kind for thinking this company has a viable business model at all. Theyll essentially have to become a KIRF (sell products that are essentially a piece o' crud, dirt cheap) f a compay to stay alive.
This is mostly me ragin at the fail. The writer of this article deserves whatever you journalist have for your own version of a Nobel.
This was a seriously thorough analysis, and by far the best tech piece i've seen all year. We need more long-form journalism in the world, for i her way too many people shouting one line blurbs, with zero understanding of the big picture.But i have to say, that while this artucle is 98% complete, you missed speaking anout the fact that this company is a company...an enterprise that survives only with revenue.
Now, does anyone want to play Crysis in software rendering with max eyecandy?
It's not over until the fat lady sings. As I read your post, I felt that you were missing a (or the) big point of the APU and this article.
It's about how software is developed nowadays and how there is such a huge reserve of potential performance waiting to be tapped into. I could imagine that if future software bite into this "evolution" to more GPGPU programming then I would expect a huge jump in performance even on the current, or shall I see currently being phased out, Llano APU's.
Yes, current discrete GPU systems would improve in performance as well significantly I would think, but to the same degree that APU's would improve, especially with the new technologies to be implemented like unifying memory spaces, etc? I don't think so.
I'm not saying that you're totally wrong. AMD might end up croaking, but we can't say for certain 'til it happens. Don't you agree? :-) (I'm not picking any fights BTW. Just sharing my thoughts.)
Funny, but last I checked, AMD's Radeon 7970 GHz edition is the fastest single GPU graphics card for gaming right now, not the GTX 680 anymore. Furthermore, AMD can compete in many markets in both GPU and CPU performance and price. AMD's FX series has great highly threaded integer performance for its price (much more than Intel) and the high end models can have one core per module disabled to make them very competitive with the i5s and i7s in gaming performance. Going into the low end ,the FX-4100 and Llano/Trinity are excellent competitors for Intel. Some of AMD's APUs can be much faster in both CPU and GPU performance than some similarly priced Intel computers, especially in ultrabooks and notebooks where Intel uses mere dual-core CPUs that either lack Hyper-Threading or have such a low frequency that Hyper-Threading isn't nearly enough to catch AMD's APUs. Is this always the case? No, not at all. However, you ignore this when it happens (which isn't rare) and you ignore many other achievements of AMD.
As of right now, there is no retail Nvidia card that has better performance for the money (at least when overclocking is concerned) than some comparably performing AMD cards anymore. The GTX 670 ca't beat the Radeon 7950 in overclocking performance and it can't beat the 7950 in price either. The GTX 680 is no more advantageous against the Radeon 7970 and 7970 GHz Edition. I'm not saying that these cards don't compete well or that they don't have great performance for the money (that would be lying), but they don't win outside of power consumption, which, although important, isn't significant enough of an advantage when the numbers are this close.
Whether or not AMD will fail as a company remains to be seen. Maybe they will, maybe they won't. However, if you want to say that they do, then the supporting info that you give should be more accurate.