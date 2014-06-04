AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

Results: Web Benchmarks

With little time to spare, we ran a few Web-based tests on AMD's prototype laptop.

While the scores overwhelmingly favor Intel's Core i7-4702MQ and its efficient CPU architecture, I will go on-record saying that any user sitting in front of either system and browsing the Internet wouldn't notice a difference between them. Where Intel would no doubt pull ahead, indisputably, would be in the threaded tasks we typically run in a CPU review. Those tests require more time, and I'd want a shipping product to look at from AMD, too. Neither of those luxuries were afforded this time around, unfortunately.