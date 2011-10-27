AMD FX: Energy Efficiency Compared To Eight Other CPUs

Intel CPUs: Core i5-750 And Core i5-2500K
We're also including two Core i5 processors, which are some of the most popular in our cabinet of Intel CPUs. The Core i5-750, which is based on the 45 nm Lynnfield design and employs LGA 1156, is our first contender. Second up is the Core i5-2500K, based on Intel's 32 nm Sandy Bridge architecture.
A manufacturing process generation and a number of architectural tweaks separate Lynnfield and Sandy Bridge, giving the Core i5-2500K access to significantly higher clock rates. The newer chip runs at a 3.3 GHz base clock compared to the Core i5-750's 2.66 GHz. With Turbo Boost accelerating a single core, the newer processor can speed up to 3.7 GHz, which is 500 MHz more than the i5-750.
The -2500K's data sheet reveals an impressive range of features, like AVX instruction support, hardware acceleration for AES encryption and decryption, thermal monitoring, second-gen Turbo Boost, and HD Graphics 3000 (including Quick Sync). Hits against the Core i5 include a step back on the shared L3 cache, from 8 MB down to 6 MB, and a lack of Hyper-Threading. You can read more about Sandy Bridge in: Intel’s Second-Gen Core CPUs: The Sandy Bridge Review
Bear in mind that it takes a K-series processor to enable multiplier-based overclocking in the Sandy Bridge generation. AMD is particularly proud of the fact that its entire FX series is multiplier-unlocked. However, overclocking prowess only take an architecture so far when competing products offer the same capability.
the benchmarks with real world softwares(and not some specialized highly threaded synthetic benchmark that gives biased results) are the ones that matter to me. i use some of the softwares occassionally (blender), some more frequently (winrar, 7zip, lame encoder) and this article helped me a lot when i choose my next pc.
did you guys see the ridiculous tdp number on cpu-z screenshot of fx8150? 223 w what the !@#$. i wonder which one got it wrong, amd or cpu-z.
amd-fans-in-denial can argue as much as they want, but the reality didn't change. the efficiency numbers pretty much mirrored the bd review - bd isnt power efficient. even the ph ii 980 - the most power hungry of phenoms is more power efficient than fx 8150. and people who don't care about power consumption should care about the cooling and maintenance bd would need along with a power hungry high performance gfx card. imagine running an air-cooled fx 8150 @ 4.7 ghz with nvidia gtx 580 or radeon hd 6990.
i can use any kind of acronyms like 'lol' or 'lmao' on bd's laughable power efficiency(even lynnfield beat it!) and performance but i am really sad and disappointed.
if amd can't compete with intel, intel will keep selling their cpu at a high(and higher) price - avg users like me will be the loser.
Not really, for the most time everyone was aware that BD was not going to be a SB killer, AMD themselves had hinted at it, then their PR department (propaganda office I would say) started pumping up the hype.
2700K is BS... 100MHz extra is definitely not worth it. 2600K and 2500K remain best bang for buck right now.