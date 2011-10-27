AMD FX: Energy Efficiency Compared To Eight Other CPUs

Benchmark Results: Professional Applications

3ds Max is heavily thread-optimized. However, the FX's performance still isn't all that great. Call it mid-range.

There is one outcome that favors the FX (the same one we saw in our launch coverage): complex filter processing in Adobe Photoshop CS 5.1. Performance-wise, the eight-core chip nearly matches Intel's six-core contender. AMD could claim to nearly match a much more expensive processor in this test. Conversely, Intel could point to the fastest finisher, its Core i7-2600K, and remind the company that its four cores still reign supreme.

Benchmarking Blender yields similar results, but Intel outclasses AMD in Adobe After Effects.