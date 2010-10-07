The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Anno 1404

Anno 1404 can't do much with more than two CPU cores. As the frame rates show, an older single-core CPU would be overwhelmed.

Up to 680 MB of graphics memory is used with AA activated. The game reacts to CPU overclocking by dropping utilization a bit when we shift from 3 GHz to 4 GHz. This doesn't yield more frames per second, though.

If you want better performance in this title, you'll want at least a dual-core CPU and a graphics card upgrade.