The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Anno 1404
Anno 1404 can't do much with more than two CPU cores. As the frame rates show, an older single-core CPU would be overwhelmed.
Up to 680 MB of graphics memory is used with AA activated. The game reacts to CPU overclocking by dropping utilization a bit when we shift from 3 GHz to 4 GHz. This doesn't yield more frames per second, though.
If you want better performance in this title, you'll want at least a dual-core CPU and a graphics card upgrade.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.