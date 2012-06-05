Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3 is an immensely popular first-person shooter endowed with delightfully detailed visuals.
The GeForce GT 640 does well enough in Battlefield 3 at 1680x1050 with a minimum frame rate of 28 FPS. Really, that’s the card’s target resolution, and it performs a lot like the Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5.
Setting a 1920x1080 resolution is a little unrealistic for the GK107-based board, which dips down as low as 25 FPS.
This doesn't even get close to the card placed just 10 bucks above.
Cheers!
1. With the GT440 and GT240 offering it, I can't believe someone won't quickly release a GDDR5 version. With such an obvious improvement that would be, it does not bode well for yields or other costs that DDR3 had to be used, and the card still has a $100 initial price. Can it come down to where it needs to be without becoming a "loss-leader?"
2. Pretty decent settings were used in the charts. Considering how good most modern games look even cut down to "medium" settings, that HD7750 at or near the top of the charts makes people who insist you need a $300 graphics card to play games look silly. This makes me wonder all the more what this new card could do with GDDR5, assuming it's economically feasible. Of course if it isn't, then this card simply loses except in that niche market that wants to run three monitors.
3. I think the word you were looking for in reference to the absence of a PCIE power connector is "eschew."
4. Interesting, I noted that the box image is of a Seraphim from the game Sacred 2. Might that game be included with the card, is it meant to advertise that the card supports PhysX (which Sacred 2 will use), or is there a copyright lawsuit on the way?
I think nvidia doesn't want to kill amd outright and comes up with these really bad products.