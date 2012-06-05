Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 is an immensely popular first-person shooter endowed with delightfully detailed visuals.

The GeForce GT 640 does well enough in Battlefield 3 at 1680x1050 with a minimum frame rate of 28 FPS. Really, that’s the card’s target resolution, and it performs a lot like the Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5.

Setting a 1920x1080 resolution is a little unrealistic for the GK107-based board, which dips down as low as 25 FPS.