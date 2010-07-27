Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Hardware Config And Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-980X (3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache) Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at +100mV, 160 MHz BCLK Motherboard Gigabyte X58A-UD9 BIOS F3 (05/28/2010), Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366 RAM Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB) DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21 GTX 460 Graphics Sparkle GeForce GTX 460 1 GB (x2 for SLI) 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3600 GTX 480 Graphics Sparkle GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696 Radeon Graphics Diamond Radeon HD 5870 1 GB 850 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4800 OS Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000 1,000 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit GeForce Graphics ForceWare 258.96 Radeon Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.6 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

Sparkle

was kind enough to supply one GeForce GTX 480 and two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards. Each card includes a mini-HDMI to standard HDMI data cable, a DVI-I to VGA adapter, driver CD with various freeware, installation guide, and two power adapter cables.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Support for up to seven graphics cards makes the X58A-UD9 this reviewer’s choice for multi-card graphics tests. Less expensive X58-based solutions would have also been adequate for two-way SLI testing, since the chipset supports two x16 cards at full bandwidth.

We brought back Intel’s Core i7-980X to satisfy popular demand, even though none of today’s games can properly access more than four CPU threads. SLI does allow some games to push a few CPU cores to their limit however, so we overclocked ours to 4.00 GHz.

Diamond’s Radeon HD 5870 provides a second reference point for anyone who would like to compare Don Woligroski’s comprehensive CrossFire analysis to today’s limited SLI tests.