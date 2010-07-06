GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Photoshop and 3ds Max prove that all three notebooks are a great match for comparing notebook graphics, while the desktop CPU once again relies on its higher stock multiplier to boost performance in well-threaded applications.
AVG puts all four systems in the same performance class, while our file compression tests once again prove that only the three notebooks are completely equal in highly-threaded applications.
Agree on the naming thing on the last page, that would be helpful.
Before its launch,it was rumored that it will have a much higher power consumption than 5870M, but now it seems they are close
They changed it in response to Nvidia's naming scheme, which is a shame. I liked the matching of desktop/laptop performance to names, too. :/