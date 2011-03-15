Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Overclocking And SLI Benchmarks

Let’s see how effective the factory overclocks are on the Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! Edition and MSI N550GTX-Ti Cyclone II.

We’re also interested in seeing how much of a performance increase we can expect from two GeForce GTX 550 Tis in SLI:

The factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 550 Ti cards close about half of the performance gap between the reference card and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. This might take a little bit of the sting out of the news that the 768 MB card is being discontinued.

We can also see that a second GeForce GTX 550 Ti card is a viable SLI upgrade option, with a high potential performance increase. This will vary from game to game, but SLI and CrossFire have made great strides in consistency over the past few years.