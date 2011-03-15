Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Nvidia has a sizable gap in its product line between the GeForce GTS 450 and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The company is filling that gap with an all-new card called the GeForce GTX 550 Ti. Is this product a worthy competitor for AMD's Radeon HD 5770?

Overclocking And SLI Benchmarks

Let’s see how effective the factory overclocks are on the Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! Edition and MSI N550GTX-Ti Cyclone II.

We’re also interested in seeing how much of a performance increase we can expect from two GeForce GTX 550 Tis in SLI:

The factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 550 Ti cards close about half of the performance gap between the reference card and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. This might take a little bit of the sting out of the news that the 768 MB card is being discontinued.

We can also see that a second GeForce GTX 550 Ti card is a viable SLI upgrade option, with a high potential performance increase. This will vary from game to game, but SLI and CrossFire have made great strides in consistency over the past few years.

112 Comments
  hardcore_gamer 15 March 2011 20:23
    It consumes more power than the 6850, which is significantly faster.
    
  Pherule 15 March 2011 20:28
    192-bit, good move there.
    
  AMD_pitbull 15 March 2011 20:30
    So, when is the release date on this? Or is it going to be another paper launch by the green team?
    
  zooted 15 March 2011 20:34
    So it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?
    
  hardcore_gamer 15 March 2011 20:36
    The far superior, less power consuming 6850 is available for only $10 more..This card is pointless
    
  scook9 15 March 2011 20:39
    zootedSo it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?To cost a lot clearly lol
    
  dark_lord69 15 March 2011 20:52
    "On par with the 4870"
    "The MSRP of the new card is $149"
    Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
    
  sithtis 15 March 2011 21:02
    zootedSo it consumes more power, and is louder than the 460 768, yet performs just about on par with the 5770? What was the point of this card?
    God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?

    6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
    
  K2N hater 15 March 2011 21:03
    @Don

    How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
    
  cleeve 15 March 2011 21:07
    K2N hater@DonHow about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
    Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.

    As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.
    