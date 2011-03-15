Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Overclocking And SLI Benchmarks
Let’s see how effective the factory overclocks are on the Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! Edition and MSI N550GTX-Ti Cyclone II.
We’re also interested in seeing how much of a performance increase we can expect from two GeForce GTX 550 Tis in SLI:
The factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 550 Ti cards close about half of the performance gap between the reference card and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. This might take a little bit of the sting out of the news that the 768 MB card is being discontinued.
We can also see that a second GeForce GTX 550 Ti card is a viable SLI upgrade option, with a high potential performance increase. This will vary from game to game, but SLI and CrossFire have made great strides in consistency over the past few years.
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.