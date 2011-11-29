Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City is an interesting game to benchmark. The DirectX 11 tessellation and MVSS/HBAO options absolutely cripple frame rates. This is a known issue, and the developer is working on a title update to address it. In the meantime, PC gamers have to be wondering how Rocksteady missed an issue that affects every DirectX 11-based graphics card during its own testing.

In any case, we benchmarked the game with tessellation set to normal and MVSS/HBAO enabled:

Clearly, the GeForce cards dominate this game with DirectX 11 enhancements turned on, which is not much of a surprise since this is an Nvidia TWIMTBP title.

The sad part is that I don’t consider any of these results to be playable. Check the minimum frame rates; none of these cards can handle this console port without obvious slowdowns, at least until DirectX 11 support is fixed.

Now let’s disable MVSS/HBAO and tessellation to see what kind of performance we get:

Now we see 30 FPS+ minimum frame rates on all cards, even at 2560x1600 with 8x MSAA enabled. AMD's Radeon-based boards lead. Considering the ultra-smooth frame rates, though, that lead is hardly notable.