Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City is an interesting game to benchmark. The DirectX 11 tessellation and MVSS/HBAO options absolutely cripple frame rates. This is a known issue, and the developer is working on a title update to address it. In the meantime, PC gamers have to be wondering how Rocksteady missed an issue that affects every DirectX 11-based graphics card during its own testing.
In any case, we benchmarked the game with tessellation set to normal and MVSS/HBAO enabled:
Clearly, the GeForce cards dominate this game with DirectX 11 enhancements turned on, which is not much of a surprise since this is an Nvidia TWIMTBP title.
The sad part is that I don’t consider any of these results to be playable. Check the minimum frame rates; none of these cards can handle this console port without obvious slowdowns, at least until DirectX 11 support is fixed.
Now let’s disable MVSS/HBAO and tessellation to see what kind of performance we get:
Now we see 30 FPS+ minimum frame rates on all cards, even at 2560x1600 with 8x MSAA enabled. AMD's Radeon-based boards lead. Considering the ultra-smooth frame rates, though, that lead is hardly notable.
Since I got the card, with a game, for $249, I'm very happy. An hour of MW3 or SC2 at max settings shows a max temp of 53C.
Because none of these cards are fast enough to run on Ultra unless you're going to drop resolution, and nobody buys this class of card to run below 1080p.
We try to make our benchmark settings realistic, not theoretical.
I play my BF3 on Ultra settings and 1080p with the 6950 2GB. Ans this is not "theoretical". So if the framerate its 10fps everybody should know.