Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K LGA 1155: 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at 1.25 V Motherboard Asus P8P67 Pro: BIOS 1003 (12/29/2010), Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155 RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX: 2 x 2 GB, DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21, 1.60 V Hard Drive Western Digital WD1002FBYS: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000M: 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia 266.66 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

We overclocked Intel’s super-fast Core i7-2600K to an even faster 4.00 GHz to reduce CPU bottlenecks, while evaluating the performance of today’s cards. An efficiency-friendly 1.25 V minimized overclocking’s effect on platform power consumption.

OCZ’s Z1000M allows us to measure total system power at minimal loss of just over 10%.