Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K LGA 1155: 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at 1.25 V
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Pro: BIOS 1003 (12/29/2010), Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155
|RAM
|Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX: 2 x 2 GB, DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21, 1.60 V
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital WD1002FBYS: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|OCZ-Z1000M: 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia 266.66
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
We overclocked Intel’s super-fast Core i7-2600K to an even faster 4.00 GHz to reduce CPU bottlenecks, while evaluating the performance of today’s cards. An efficiency-friendly 1.25 V minimized overclocking’s effect on platform power consumption.
OCZ’s Z1000M allows us to measure total system power at minimal loss of just over 10%.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Aliens vs. Predator Benchmark
|Aliens vs Predator Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: Highest Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Quality, 4x AA
|F1 2010
|v1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, Built-In Benchmark "Concrete Jungle" Test Set 1: Highest Details, No AA, 16x AF Test Set 2: Highest Details, 4x AA, 16x AF
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
|Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version, all options, HDAO Test Set 1: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, Ultra SSAO, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, Ultra SSAO, 4x MSAA
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only