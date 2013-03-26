GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Test Setup And Benchmarks
According to Nvidia, its GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost is best-suited to native 1920x1080 displays, so that's where we'll test it. If you aspire to game across multiple monitors, we recommend saving up for a higher-end graphics card with a more potent GPU and wider memory bus.
AMD's Radeon HD 7850 is this card's primary competition. Its results will be the ones we reference most often. We're also testing the GeForce GTX 650 Ti and GeForce GTX 660 to see how the 650 Ti Boost compares to the rest of Nvidia's GK106-based boards. Finally, the older Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560 show us how Nvidia's latest effort stands up to previous-generation sub-$200 graphics cards.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz/3.9 GHz Max Turbo, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled.
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 650 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 560 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6870 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7790 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7870 2 GB GDDR5
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470-series 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.3 Beta 2Nvidia GeForce 314.21 BetaRadeon HD 7790 Catalyst Beta Driver
|Benchmarks
|Borderlands 2
|v.1.0.28.697606, Custom Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|Crysis 3
|v.1.0.0.1, Custom Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|F1 2012
|v.1.3.3.0, Included Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|Far Cry 3
|v.1.0.0.1, Custom Benchmark, 50-second Fraps run
|Tomb Raider
|v.1.0.722.3, Custom Benchmark, 45-second Fraps run
(wonder why tom's review is swaying more in favour of kepler everytime I see)
Although I can't say the same about the power consumption and some part in me actually hoped and expected the card would come with a game bundle.
edit: hardwarecanucks / PCPerspective. A lot of sites agree with Tom's, 7850 and 650ti boost are about the same in performance.
But the point is that is similar to 7850 while its cheaper. Now that's what I wanted to see when I was saying we need better performance for $$$. Now lets see AMD dropping its prices too so we can have a sweat war between them that profits our wallet :D.
I still do not like the idea of Odd memory configuration. 1GB/2GB @ 192bit. The last 512MB from 2GB model is only getting 64bit memory bandwidth. Why cant they offer a a proper 1.5GB version @ middle price $159?
Tomshardware fail to bench 2GB 7850. I like to see that vs 2GB 650Ti Boost.
now, if amd brings back 7850 1gb, it'd be awesome (i don't buy the 'lack of gddr5 chips' excuse for a second).
will there be gtx650tiboost sli performance analysis vs 7790 cfx and 7850 1gb cfx? hopefully nvidia has good drivers available because the sub $200 gfx card price war just got heated up.
edit: imho nvidia is late to the sub $200 gfx card price war. this card shoulda come out instead of gtx 650ti (128bit). amd should be updating with new gcn cards soon while kepler 2.0 seems nowhere in sight. better late(!) than never, i guess..