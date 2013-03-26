GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Test Setup And Benchmarks

According to Nvidia, its GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost is best-suited to native 1920x1080 displays, so that's where we'll test it. If you aspire to game across multiple monitors, we recommend saving up for a higher-end graphics card with a more potent GPU and wider memory bus.

AMD's Radeon HD 7850 is this card's primary competition. Its results will be the ones we reference most often. We're also testing the GeForce GTX 650 Ti and GeForce GTX 660 to see how the 650 Ti Boost compares to the rest of Nvidia's GK106-based boards. Finally, the older Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560 show us how Nvidia's latest effort stands up to previous-generation sub-$200 graphics cards.