GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

Some of the frame rate-over-time charts may appear incomplete, but this is because our benchmark finishes faster on quicker configurations, yielding fewer samples.

The GeForce GTX 660 Ti continues showing well, beating AMD's Radeon HD 7870 and approaching the Radeon HD 7950. All of the results are well in excess of playable though, so any advantage at 1680x1050 is largely academic.

The performance picture changes little at 1920x1080. Although minimum frame rates are nudged down to the 40 FPS range, the experience is still very smooth.

Stepping up to 2560x1600 forces us to drop from the Ultra detail preset to High. Both the GeForce GTX 660 Ti and Radeon HD 7870 are unplayable, while the rest of the cards are marginal. Only the powerful Radeon HD 7970 manages to give us the numbers we're looking for.