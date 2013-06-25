GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: BioShock Infinite

As with Battlefield 3, the results in BioShock Infinite put the GeForce GTX 760 just ahead, but imperceptibly close to the GeForce GTX 660 Ti, Radeon HD 7950 with Boost, and vanilla Radeon HD 7950. And again, what you’re going to feel most is saving $30 or $40 compared to those slightly slower cards. A solid 60 frames per second is exactly what we want to see from this game’s highest possible settings at 1920x1080.

Although frame rates crest above 80, we pay more attention to the floor hovering over 40 FPS. That’s still plenty fast to enjoy at 1920x1080.

The variance between frames remains very low for all of these single-GPU cards, and there’s really no issue with pacing in our practical frame rate measurements.