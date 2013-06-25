GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: Tomb Raider

The Radeons do well again, both edging out Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760. With that said, Tomb Raider’s Ultimate quality settings are easily playable at 1920x1080 with a greater-than 60 FPS average.

Despite a couple of dips under 60 FPS, the GeForce GTX 760 behaves well in our demanding test sequence. Even the GeForce GTX 660, which spends some time under 50 FPS, is fast enough for playable performance.

Variance between consecutive frames isn’t high enough to even be notable.