SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Results: 3DMark And Far Cry 3
Why is there a synthetic test and a real-world game on the same page? All of the cards I'm testing were on loan. Embarrassingly, all of the cards in today’s comparison were on loan, and I figured out that some of my data was missing after sending them back. I could have scrapped the piece altogether, but because some readers are probably only looking for comparisons between three-way GeForce GTX 760s and two-way 780s, I figured I'd simply march on with a couple of holes in-place.
If the scaling we see in 3DMark carries over to any of our real-world games, the cheaper cards could have trouble proving their value in three-way SLI.
Although I was missing results for two-way SLI on the 760s in 3DMark, it was the three-way numbers that I lacked for Far Cry 3. I'm keeping the charts anyway for the folks more interested in comparing a pair of GeForce GTX 760s to one 780.
Far Cry 3 suggests that two 760s is the way to go for around $600. This would have been a pretty definitive win if the GeForce GTX 780 were still a $650 card. Perhaps that's what Asus had in mind when it started designing its latest dual-GPU endeavor. That board's 2 GB per GPU would likely limit performance at very high resolutions and detail levels, but at least a pair of the GeForce GTX 760s on which Asus' solution is based would at least have sold for the same price as GeForce GTX 780.
Yes, but the problem is that it's hard to find six cards laying around (three of each), and we quit buying 2GB cards for 3-way SLI a couple years back when they started running out of memory at 2560x1600. It got worse in Surround mode.
weird sh!t sometimes happens with multi-card setups. i have owned both crossfire and sli in the last couple years, and now i'm dead set on single card is the only way to go, only takes one game not to work properly to ruin your day. Multi card for me, is only for when the best card available isn't powerful enough for you, or maybe second best card as the best is often overpriced ridiculously.
http://www.ocaholic.ch/modules/smartsection/item.php?page=0&itemid=1172