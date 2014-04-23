GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: Far Cry 3

Performance improvements inherent to the GeForce GTX 870M continue to impress us in Far Cry 3, where that particular flavor of GK104 starts looking like the minimum performance standard for QHD-equipped machines. Most mobile gamers are going to cap out at 1920x1080 though, and even the old GeForce GTX 765M is fast enough for FHD using the High detail preset.

Gamers who prefer Ultra quality on the same 1920x1080 screens will want to step up to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 870M. Even more powerful, the 880M and 780M still aren’t fast enough to push QHD resolutions at this quality level.