GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: Far Cry 3
Performance improvements inherent to the GeForce GTX 870M continue to impress us in Far Cry 3, where that particular flavor of GK104 starts looking like the minimum performance standard for QHD-equipped machines. Most mobile gamers are going to cap out at 1920x1080 though, and even the old GeForce GTX 765M is fast enough for FHD using the High detail preset.
Gamers who prefer Ultra quality on the same 1920x1080 screens will want to step up to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 870M. Even more powerful, the 880M and 780M still aren’t fast enough to push QHD resolutions at this quality level.
Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
