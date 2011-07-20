Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9 Games
DirectX 9: Mafia II
Using normal quality settings, the higher-end GeForce cards dominate. AMD's boards manage to close the gap to a certain extent under the duress of more realistic quality settings. Put the results into perspective, though. All of the cards are capable of delivering playable frame rates under full load. Even the most entry-level boards manage to perform at an acceptable level.
Is the TI worth another 40+ dollars?
The standard Geforce GTX 560 Ti is still getting beaten by the standard Radeon 6950
Also, can you guys do a story on how some classic cards match up to modern games? Stuff like 8800GTX's and 2900XT's which used to cost an arm and leg back in the day. Would be cool to see how the fare today.