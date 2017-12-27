Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Gaming Performance

Comparison Products

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 View Site

XFX Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB HBM2 View Site

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB View Site

As mentioned, neither the manufacturer nor model has any real bearing on GeForce GTX 1070 Ti's gaming performance since they all run at the same clock rates. Rather, frame rate differences are attributable to sustainable GPU Boost frequencies, determined by GPU quality and cooling. Variance changes from one sample to another, though.

Therefore, we created a benchmark chart using our entire stock of add-in board partner cards, retail samples we have on loan, and two Founders Edition specimens, establishing a maximum and minimum that shows the distribution of performance values. After all, it wouldn't be fair to rank one model over another due to a GPU that boosts better by luck. Such rankings could easily be reversed in the very next benchmark, especially since we're talking about a realistic tolerance range of one or two frames per second.

We also limit ourselves to a 2560x1440 test resolution, as that's where we see the target for this card.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8



