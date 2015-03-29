How We Test Power Supply Units

Trending

Test Setup Overview

Currently, we use two fully equipped Chroma stations. The first Chroma station is able to deliver up to 2500 W of load and consists of two 6314A mainframes equipped with the following electronic loads: six 63123A [350 W each], one 63102A [100 W x2], and one 63101A [200 W]. The second Chroma station can deliver more than 4 kW of load and consists of two 63601-5 and one 63600-2 mainframes. The aforementioned mainframes host ten 63640-80-80 [400 W] electronic loads in total along with a single 63610-80-20 [100 W x2] module.

Chroma loads are widely used by all PSU manufacturers and are pretty much the standard for PSU measurements. Finally, all of our equipment is controlled and monitored by a custom-made software suite that's highly sophisticated.

In addition to the Chroma loads, we also use two Chroma AC sources (6530 with 3kW and 61604 with 2kW max power), a Kesight DSOX3024A and a Rigol DS2072A oscilloscope, two Picoscope oscilloscopes (3424 and 4444), a Picotech TC-08 thermocouple data logger, two Fluke multimeters (models 289 and 175), a Keithley 2015 THD 6.5- digit bench DMM and two lab grade 3-phase power analyzers (N4L PPA1530 and PPA5530) along with a Yokogawa WT210 power meter.

To protect our Chroma AC sources we use two high quality online (meaning that they always run off the battery providing the best possible protection and line filtering) UPS systems with 3000VA/2700W capacity each. The first is from FSP (Champ Tower 3k), and the second is by Cyberpower (OLS3000E). The mains power is used only by the battery charger.

Our testing gear also includes a hotbox, which allows us to test a PSU at high ambient temperatures. Finally, we have three more oscilloscopes (a Rigol VS5042, a Stingray DS1M12 and a second Picoscope 3424), and a Class 1 Brüel & Kjaer 2250-L G4 Sound Analyzer, which is equipped with a type 4955-A low-noise and free-field microphone which can measure down to 5 dB(A) (we also have a type 4189 microphone that features a 16.6-140 dBA-weighted dynamic range).

The latest addition to our testing equipment is a Flir E4 infrared camera, which through some firmware modifications (many thanks to the fine folks at EEVblog's forums for this) now delivers a resolution of 320x240 pixels. In addition, we have several soldering and desoldering stations that we use during the dismantling process of every PSU we test. Test results are one thing, while checking out the build quality of a PSU is another. Finally, if we encounter any unusual results during the testing process, we examine the internals of a PSU to find out what is causing the issues.

