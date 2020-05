Benchmark Results: Throughput And Streaming Performance

Streaming reads testing reveals that the new Momentus XT 750 GB is, in fact, quite a bit faster than the older 500 GB first-generation drive. However, its performance is very much like other 7200 RPM drives in the 2.5” space, so there are no surprises there.

CrystalDiskMark confirms the results we get with Iometer when testing sequential read or write performance.