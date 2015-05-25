Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

80% Read Random Mixed Workload
The programs running in your task viewer mostly update log files. These almost always fall into small 4KB to 8KB random writes. Metadata is in the same category, and is almost always updated alongside sequential reads and writes. Incidentally, this is another reason why 100% loads are often more fantasy than reality.
With a random 4KB workload, the two sets of drives perform similarly up to a queue depth of 16. At that point, the 512GB SM951 plateaus as Intel's SSD 750s continue to scale.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Chris
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.