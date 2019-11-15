Intel Core i9-9900K 9th Gen CPU Review: Fastest Gaming Processor Ever

Workstation Compute

The CPU composite score of SolidWorks combines render and compute performance. Multi-core scaling isn't the emphasis. Rather, per-core performance moves the needle furthest.

If the workload consists of strictly rendering, then Core i9-9900K is hard to beat.

Interestingly enough, AMD's CPUs dominate the 3ds Max composite score (this program seems better-optimized for AMD's architecture in general). For the first time, Core i7-8700K doesn't stand a chance against the Core i9.

Intel's CPUs bounce back in the rendering test, whereas AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X drops a few spots.

Creo reminds us that maximizing work done per clock cycle is critical. It'll probably take a very long time for developers to optimize for threading.

Almost everything in this application is perfectly parallelized, so a combination of threads and per-core performance form a brutal alliance.

Aside from the render workloads, there's no reason to buy a Core i9 over the older Core i7-8700K. But then the entire platform is out of place and you might want to consider a real workstation instead.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content