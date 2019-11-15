Intel Core i9-9900K 9th Gen CPU Review: Fastest Gaming Processor Ever

Workstation Compute
The CPU composite score of SolidWorks combines render and compute performance. Multi-core scaling isn't the emphasis. Rather, per-core performance moves the needle furthest.
If the workload consists of strictly rendering, then Core i9-9900K is hard to beat.
Interestingly enough, AMD's CPUs dominate the 3ds Max composite score (this program seems better-optimized for AMD's architecture in general). For the first time, Core i7-8700K doesn't stand a chance against the Core i9.
Intel's CPUs bounce back in the rendering test, whereas AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X drops a few spots.
Creo reminds us that maximizing work done per clock cycle is critical. It'll probably take a very long time for developers to optimize for threading.
Almost everything in this application is perfectly parallelized, so a combination of threads and per-core performance form a brutal alliance.
Aside from the render workloads, there's no reason to buy a Core i9 over the older Core i7-8700K. But then the entire platform is out of place and you might want to consider a real workstation instead.
Intel clearly needs 10nm and a new architecture to go back into the game. As is, I struggle to think of any reason to buy the 9900k.
(By the way, I totally saw this coming what with the crazy clock speeds they were pushing.)
Also, you tested this system on a 600$ motherboard... 600$ and a prenium cooling solution.
This system is above the 2000$ threshold compared to an AMD one barely hitting the 1000$.