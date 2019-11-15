The Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition Review: 5.0 GHz on All the Cores, All the Time

Our stock setups for both AMD and Intel processors use the vendor-specified stock memory frequency. We tested the overclocked -9900K/S models at DDR4-3600 to highlight the performance advantages of memory tuning.
Test results annotated with "PBO" reflect performance with AMD's auto-overclocking Precision Boost Overdrive feature activated. Those configurations also run at DDR4-3600.
VRMark and 3DMark
We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to game engines.
As expected, the Ryzen 9 3900X takes a commanding lead during these benchmarks, largely because the tests scale well with extra threads. The overclocked Core i9-9900KS does come close to matching AMD's flagship, but falls short.
The -9900KS redeems itself in VRMark, which favors per-core performance. The Ryzen 9 3900X falls to the bottom of the chart, while the tuned Ryzen 7 3700X beats the stock -9900K.
Civilization VI AI and Stockfish
Stockfish, an open-source chess engine, is the perennial world leader in computer chess competitions, beating other engines like Google's Deepmind AlphaZero. The engine is designed to extract the utmost performance from many-core chips, so it scales well up to 512 cores. That parallelism hands the 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X a convincing win.
Civilization VI's AI performance test is highly dependent on per-core performance, which plays well to the Core i9-9900KS's strengths as it takes the uncontested lead. We tuned the overclocked Core i9-9900K configuration with DDR4-3600 memory, while the stock -9900KS operates at its standard DDR4-2666. The KS still manages to pull off the win against its counterpart.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
The stock Core i9-9900KS matches the overclocked -9900K step for step, while tuning both the chip's cores and memory allows it to take a decent lead over the fully-overclocked -9900K, not to mention the overclocked Ryzen 9 3900X.
At stock settings, however, the -9900KS's advantage over the stock -9900K is slight.
The title of this article: "5.0 GHz on All the Cores, All the Time" --- is not true if it is used with a motherboard manufacturer that stuck to Intel's TDP guidelines, like Asus did.
On Asus boards, this chip only boosts all core @5ghz for a limited time then drops back down to maintain reasonable power consumption, as per Intel's own TDP specification for this processor. So basically, Intel gave mobo makers specs to keep TDP ~127w but really it was just their way of lying about TDP but deferring that misinfo to the mobo makers. The mobo maker that actually chose not to allow a misleading TDP now gets punished ... sounds like an Intel move.
So I assume this will mean that Asus is going to be pissed with Intel since gigabyte and MSI boards will let it suck all the power it needs to maintain 5ghz -- completely disregarding the TDP is the only way it boosts at 5ghz all cores, full time.
So how this chip performs has far more to do with the mother board, than the chip. This is stupid.
As an aside question ... what's the cooling power required for OCing? The OC testing here was done using 720mms worth of radiators on a custom loop - what's next ... LN2 testing? ;) We know the limit is somewhere between the H115i and the dual rad custom loop, but I wonder where that is. A lot of cooling for any OCing anyway it seems ... (but expected).
A complicated way to lie about TDP ... lol. Whatever you say, it disingenuous.
Which makes sense, as it improves their benchmark scores and if anyone complains about power draw they can just point to their states rules for power levels and blame the mobo manufacturers, even though they've implicitly given them permission to do this by allowing it to go on in a widespread fashion.
Should say 2080 Ti.
Yes but they should include a couple 1440p and 4K resolution benchmarks to put context. It could still be beneficial to buyers to get the cheaper options like the AMD Ryzen 3600 and upgrade in a couple years than buy the 9900KS and stick with it for 6 years.