Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Shadow Of War & Project CARS 2
Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
The $124 Core i3-8100 continued its dominance at the top of our chart. With that said, Middle-earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale particularly well, so there wasn't a ton of difference between our fastest and slowest CPUs.
Many of today's games are similarly constrained by graphics horsepower, which is important to remember when you're shopping for a budget-oriented chip. Just look at Ryzen 3 2200G's performance: overclocking didn't help it much at all.
Project CARS 2
Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, and our test sequence did run better under Ryzen 3's four physical cores than the Pentium's two Hyper-Threaded cores.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
That is to show only CPU performance. You remove the GPU as a potential bottleneck. Benchmark review 101.
For those that want to add a cheap graphics card to a low end Intel CPU system it will work well but if you do not want to do that then AMD's 2200G & 2400G CPU's are the only way to go if you want decent graphics performance on a tight budget.
Here ya go, the Intel model isn't the same, but honestly it doesn't matter. Same UHD Graphics 630.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3-2200g-raven-ridge-cpu,5472.html
You can get the 2200G from Micro Center for $79, so it's even more off-balance. And that's been their online price for a while now, not just their in-store-only special. In light of that it seems like the G5400 is something you just should not get at all unless you really can't afford the extra $20 (Micro Center has the G5400 for $59) or you hate AMD.
I am well aware of the justification of this method but, imho, it is a nonsense metric. The raw power of the chip can easily be benchmarked with synthetics. Running game benchmarks with a vastly overpowered GPU is merely exchanging one bottleneck for another. What are you really measuring? How much this CPU bottlenecks the GPU in a given game. And who exactly is that information going to be useful to? If I'm reading the review of a new car I don't expect to see a discussion of how fast it could go if it was being towed by a Lambourghini.