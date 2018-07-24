Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Shadow Of War & Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The $124 Core i3-8100 continued its dominance at the top of our chart. With that said, Middle-earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale particularly well, so there wasn't a ton of difference between our fastest and slowest CPUs.

Many of today's games are similarly constrained by graphics horsepower, which is important to remember when you're shopping for a budget-oriented chip. Just look at Ryzen 3 2200G's performance: overclocking didn't help it much at all.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, and our test sequence did run better under Ryzen 3's four physical cores than the Pentium's two Hyper-Threaded cores.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 View Site