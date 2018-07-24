Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Office & Productivity
Adobe's Creative Cloud suite is weighted towards single-threaded performance, a strength of Intel's architectures. Nevertheless, Ryzen 3 2200G finished ahead of the Pentium Gold G5600 by a few points. Some of AMD's advantage in these tests come as a result of the Spectre and Meltdown patches that have a big impact on Intel's performance in the Adobe test suite.
Pentium Gold G5600 still carved out a sizeable lead in a few lightly-threaded applications, such as Illustrator and InDesign. But AMD's Ryzen processors excelled in the Photoshop and After Effects workloads.
Web Browser
The Coffee Lake-based Pentiums performed better in our web browser tests, which respond most readily to per-core performance.
While AMD's processors weren't as impressive at their stock settings, overclocking changed the story dramatically in Krakken and WebXPRT. Intel dominated the MotionMark tests that emphasize graphics performance (rather than JavaScript).
Productivity
The application start-up metric measures load-time snappiness in word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers, under warm- and cold-start conditions. The Coffee Lake-based Pentiums took an uncontested lead and easily dispatched the previous-gen Core i3-7100.
Video conferencing measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for video playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection during the workload to model real-world usage. This task responds well to extra threads, so AMD's Ryzen 3 processors had no trouble establishing a lead over the Pentiums.
The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries that use the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized, so there was a big divide between the Pentium and Ryzen processors. A lack of support for AVX instructions compounded the Pentium's situation.
