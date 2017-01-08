Intel X99 Motherboard Price List

Trending

Intel's X99 Chipset

Intel's X99 chipset has been out for a few years now, but it is still the most powerful and feature rich consumer oriented platform on the market. Intel continues to release new processors for the chipset based on its latest CPU architectures that rejuvenate the platform and keep it at the top of the market.

Most of the advantages of the X99 platform are inherent inside of the CPU and not in the chipset itself. LGA2011-3 processors support an aggregate number of PCI-E 3.0 lanes and quad-channel memory configurations. The X99 chipset itself is not particularly robust. Intel's more modern Z170 uses newer technologies compared to the X99 chipset, and Z170 also supports a greater number of HSIO lanes and USB 3.0 ports.

The different features supported by the X99 and Z170 chipsets will likely create a dilemma for consumers. On the one hand, the X99 platform will give you the best overall performance. A Z170 build, however, will give you more connections and allow you to use faster storage devices due to the improved 20 PCI-E 3.0 lanes embedded in the chipset.

MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel B150 Motherboard Price List

Intel Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetX99Z170H170B150H110
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 81 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 16
Independent Display SupportN/A3332
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel4/22/22/22/22/1
DMI2.03.03.03.02.0
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/5/10
I/O Port Flexibility
Maximum HSIO Lanes1826221814
Chipset PCI-E Support8 PCI-E 2.020 PCI-E 3.016 PCI-E 3.08 PCI-E 3.06 PCI-E 2.0
USB Support (USB 3.0)14 (6)14 (10)14 (8)12 (6)10 (4)
SATA 3.0 Ports106664

  • DotNetMaster777 09 January 2017 16:25
    Awesome article about Motherboards !
    Reply
  • carver_g 14 January 2017 18:35
    Why no mention of 2011 v4 Processors? They are out now
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 15 January 2017 18:49
    19158613 said:
    Why no mention of 2011 v4 Processors? They are out now

    Because this article isn't about processors. It is about motherboards. Also, there aren't any 2011v4 processors. Socket 2011v3 indicates a revision to the LGA2011 socket. Xeon v4 processors function in LGA2011v3 sockets and do not have a revised platform.
    Reply